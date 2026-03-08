Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$69,069.00
+2.7%
+$1,846.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.63
+0.2%
+$0.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.65
+2.7%
+$4.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Where Will Ethereum Be in 2030?

As long as Ethereum can maintain its dominance in decentralized finance (DeFi), the sky is the limit.

By Dominic Basulto Mar 8, 2026 at 7:17AM EST

Key Points

  • Ethereum hit an all-time high near $5,000 in 2025, but now trades for just $2,000.
  • Two key areas could drive Ethereum's growth over the next five years: DeFi and AI.
  • According to some Wall Street analysts, Ethereum could hit a price of $55,000 by 2030.

Over the past decade, Ethereum (ETH +3.41%) has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies on the planet. During that time period, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed by an astonishing 70,000%.

So can Ethereum turn in an encore performance over the next five years? If the answer to that question is "yes," then investors should get in now, while Ethereum is trading at a bargain-basement price of just $2,000. That's 60% below its all-time high from last August.

Ethereum and the future of DeFi

The key to Ethereum's future is decentralized finance (DeFi), which remains the single most important sector of the blockchain and crypto world. Even a decade after launch, Ethereum remains a DeFi powerhouse, accounting for nearly 60% of Total Value Locked (TVL) in crypto. No other blockchain even comes close.

Person sitting under Wall Street sign, working on laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

This market dominance is due to Ethereum's first-mover advantage as a blockchain innovator. Ethereum pioneered the concept of smart contracts in 2015, and has been at the forefront of every single major trend in the DeFi world since then. That includes stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which are arguably the two most important trends in blockchain finance right now.

Over the next decade, it's hard not to see Ethereum maintaining its market-leading role. Ethereum has earned a reputation as the preferred blockchain of Wall Street, and it now has an opportunity to become the biggest beneficiary of the blurring of the line between traditional finance and blockchain finance.

Ethereum as the infrastructure for AI

Even better, Ethereum is preparing for the future of artificial intelligence (AI). According to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum blockchain can provide the infrastructure for AI. When new artificial intelligence projects launch, they could choose to launch on Ethereum first.

As Buterin sees it, Ethereum provides the perfect mix of speed, scalability, and security required for the next leap forward with artificial intelligence. One of the most promising areas for development includes AI agents. Theoretically, the Ethereum blockchain can provide the payment rails for these AI agents to coordinate their activities and carry out transactions.

How high can Ethereum go?

In May 2023, investment firm VanEck laid out a scenario for Ethereum to reach a price of $11,800 by 2030. Then, in 2025, VanEck raised that price target to $22,000.

Ethereum Stock Quote

CRYPTO: ETH

Ethereum
Today's Change
(3.41%) $66.83
Current Price
$2025.47

But that might only be scratching the surface. In January, VanEck suggested that a base-case scenario for Ethereum might be as high as $55,000. That's based on bullish projections about Ethereum's growing dominance in key areas of the DeFi world and strong growth metrics for blockchain activity.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Ethereum can maintain its market-leading role. Unlike a decade ago, there are now plenty of nimble rivals nipping at Ethereum's heels.

But it's hard not to be impressed by Ethereum's long-term thinking and Buterin's focus on continual improvement. From my perspective, this is a cryptocurrency that you can buy and hold for the long haul. If all goes according to plan, an investment of just $2,000 today might be worth 10x, 20x, or even 30x that amount in just five years.

Read Next

About the Author

Dominic Basulto
Dominic Basulto is a contributing Motley Fool crypto analyst covering cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and crypto-related companies. Prior to The Motley Fool, Dominic was a technology and innovation journalist at The Washington Post and Fortune. He holds a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and an MBA in finance from Yale School of Management.
TMFCryptoDom
X@dominicbasulto

Stocks Mentioned

Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
CRYPTO: ETH
$2,025.47
(+3.41%)+$66.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services