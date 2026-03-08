Where Will Ethereum Be in 2030?

Over the past decade, Ethereum (ETH +3.41%) has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies on the planet. During that time period, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed by an astonishing 70,000%.

So can Ethereum turn in an encore performance over the next five years? If the answer to that question is "yes," then investors should get in now, while Ethereum is trading at a bargain-basement price of just $2,000. That's 60% below its all-time high from last August.

Ethereum and the future of DeFi

The key to Ethereum's future is decentralized finance (DeFi), which remains the single most important sector of the blockchain and crypto world. Even a decade after launch, Ethereum remains a DeFi powerhouse, accounting for nearly 60% of Total Value Locked (TVL) in crypto. No other blockchain even comes close.

This market dominance is due to Ethereum's first-mover advantage as a blockchain innovator. Ethereum pioneered the concept of smart contracts in 2015, and has been at the forefront of every single major trend in the DeFi world since then. That includes stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which are arguably the two most important trends in blockchain finance right now.

Over the next decade, it's hard not to see Ethereum maintaining its market-leading role. Ethereum has earned a reputation as the preferred blockchain of Wall Street, and it now has an opportunity to become the biggest beneficiary of the blurring of the line between traditional finance and blockchain finance.

Ethereum as the infrastructure for AI

Even better, Ethereum is preparing for the future of artificial intelligence (AI). According to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum blockchain can provide the infrastructure for AI. When new artificial intelligence projects launch, they could choose to launch on Ethereum first.

As Buterin sees it, Ethereum provides the perfect mix of speed, scalability, and security required for the next leap forward with artificial intelligence. One of the most promising areas for development includes AI agents. Theoretically, the Ethereum blockchain can provide the payment rails for these AI agents to coordinate their activities and carry out transactions.

How high can Ethereum go?

In May 2023, investment firm VanEck laid out a scenario for Ethereum to reach a price of $11,800 by 2030. Then, in 2025, VanEck raised that price target to $22,000.

Expand CRYPTO : ETH Ethereum Today's Change ( 3.41 %) $ 66.83 Current Price $ 2025.47 Key Data Points Market Cap $244B Day's Range $ 1922.33 - $ 2046.70 52wk Range $ 1398.62 - $ 4946.05 Volume 22B

But that might only be scratching the surface. In January, VanEck suggested that a base-case scenario for Ethereum might be as high as $55,000. That's based on bullish projections about Ethereum's growing dominance in key areas of the DeFi world and strong growth metrics for blockchain activity.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Ethereum can maintain its market-leading role. Unlike a decade ago, there are now plenty of nimble rivals nipping at Ethereum's heels.

But it's hard not to be impressed by Ethereum's long-term thinking and Buterin's focus on continual improvement. From my perspective, this is a cryptocurrency that you can buy and hold for the long haul. If all goes according to plan, an investment of just $2,000 today might be worth 10x, 20x, or even 30x that amount in just five years.