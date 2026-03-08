Accessibility Menu
Why Richtech Robotics Stock Plummeted by Over 30% Last Month

Several negative developments put quite a hurt on the company's stock.

By Eric Volkman Mar 8, 2026 at 7:34PM EST

Key Points

  • The robotics specialist entered the month dogged by controversy.
  • It's also been slapped with a series of lawsuits related to this.

Richtech Robotics (RR +3.18%) stumbled into February dogged by a scandal and the legal issues that arose from it. Sentiment on the robotics company, already negative, didn't improve after it published a disappointing quarterly earnings report mid-month. Investors were in a selling mood, and the stock ended February with a more than 30% decline.

Were investors misled?

In the last week of January, Richtech announced in a press release that it was entering into a collaboration with tech industry giant Microsoft. The arrangement would see the two companies, in Richtech's words, "jointly develop and deploy agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in real-world robotic systems."

A group of humanoid robots.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's every young company's dream to hook up with a famous business. So, understandably, investors piled into Richtech's shares on the apparent news. That euphoria didn't last long; two days later, an investigative news website called Hunterbrook Media reported that Microsoft told it the Richtech/Microsoft arrangement was "was a 'standard' customer program with 'no commercial element'."

I should note two things here. First, Microsoft has not publicly commented on Richtech's press release (which remains on the latter company's website). Second, Hunterbrook Media is an enterprise closely affiliated with an active hedge fund, Hunterbrook Capital.

Nevertheless, as January turned into February, Richtech was hit with a clutch of class action lawsuits over false or misleading statements made by management.

Compounding this, the company detailed disappointing first-quarter fiscal 2026 results in a regulatory filing. The numbers missed the mark, with revenue sliding by 9% year over year to $1.15 million, and net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) deepening to $8.4 million ($0.04 per share) from the year-ago deficit of $3.5 million.

Both headline figures missed the consensus analyst estimates of $2.3 million for revenue and $0.02 per share for GAAP net loss.

Richtech attributed the top-line slide to "our strategic focus on reducing one-time hardware transactions in favor of recurring contracts." It added that this is in sync with its long-term business strategy.

A cold winter

As long as those lawsuits are pending, sentiment on Richtech will likely remain tepid at best and gloomy at worst. Given that, I'd be inclined to stay away from the stock, although robotics is a promising niche at the intersection of the tech and industrial sectors, and has much potential for talented developers.

I think it's worthwhile to see how the Microsoft controversy plays out, and whether the company can at least reverse last quarter's top-line decline. If either situation improves, Richtech might just become an under-the-radar discount stock.

Read Next

About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

