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Chief Financial Officer Brian G. Harris reported a sale of 11,050 shares of Griffon Corporation (GFF +0.86%) on August 5, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Transaction value$1.1 million
Shares sold11,050
Post-transaction shares138,860
Post-transaction shares (directly held)133,916
Post-transaction shares (indirectly held)4,944
Post-transaction value$14.28 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($103.27); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($102.81).

Key questions

  • How does this disposition align with the insider's total equity exposure?
    Following the sale of 8% of his direct holdings, Brian G. Harris retains close to 139,000 total shares, representing a beneficial ownership value of $14.28 million as of the August 5 market close.
  • What were the execution details for the reported sale?
    The transaction was executed in multiple trades at weighted-average prices ranging from $103.00 to $104.05 per share, according to the transaction footnotes.
  • What is the current scale of Griffon Corporation's operations?
    Griffon Corporation maintains a market capitalization of $4.9 billion and reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $2.5 billion.
  • How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?
    As of the transaction date, the stock has appreciated close to 50% over the trailing 12 months and was priced at $106.30 as of the August 6 market close.

Company Overview

MetricValue
Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06)$106.30
Market Capitalization$4.9 billion
Revenue (TTM)$2.5 billion

Company Snapshot

  • Griffon Corporation manufactures and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of consumer, professional, and home & building products through its global subsidiaries, generating revenue across residential and commercial markets in North America, Europe, Australia, and other international territories.
  • The company operates through its Consumer and Professional Products division, which develops and commercializes a wide spectrum of branded products designed for both residential and commercial applications, generating revenue through direct sales, distribution partnerships, and retail channels.
  • Griffon serves a diversified customer base, including homeowners, professional contractors, commercial enterprises, and retail distributors, positioning itself as a comprehensive supplier of construction materials and home improvement products across multiple end markets.

Griffon Corporation is a diversified global enterprise with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. The company leverages its extensive product portfolio and international distribution network to maintain competitive positioning in the construction materials and home & building products sectors. With a one-year share price appreciation of 50%, Griffon demonstrates strong market performance driven by operational execution and favorable market conditions in its core end markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Three top Griffon executives reported selling into the same earnings-day jump, so this reads less like one person's decision and more like the leadership team collectively cashing in on a spike. And to be fair, Griffon's fiscal third quarter gave them a strong opening. Revenue rose 7% to $481 million, adjusted earnings reached $1.51 a share, and the company reaffirmed its full-year targets of $1.8 billion in revenue and $458 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The company has also leaned hard on returning cash to shareholders, buying back more than 12 million shares since April 2023. So, ultimately, Griffon has spent years buying its own stock while three of its most senior people sold theirs into a single post-earnings pop, a contrast that speaks more to personal timing at a high than to anything about how the business is holding up.

Shares jumped 10% on the day of the report and climbed another 3% on Friday. They’re now up over 50% this past year and hitting new record highs. That bodes well for shareholders, including the executives whose incentives are aligned with performance.

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About the Author

Jonathan Ponciano
Jonathan Ponciano is a contributing stock market analyst at The Motley Fool. He has nearly a decade of experience as a financial journalist, most recently as an editor and senior reporter at Forbes focused on markets, technology, and entrepreneurship. Jonathan has also written for Investopedia and the Los Angeles Business Journal. He holds a dual B.A. in Business Journalism and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. A North Carolina native now based in New York City, Jonathan has also lived in Mexico City and Los Angeles.
CMFjonponc

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Griffon Stock Quote
Griffon
NYSE: GFF
$107.22
(+0.86%)+$0.92
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