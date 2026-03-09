Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$69,069.00
+2.7%
+$1,846.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.63
+0.2%
+$0.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.64
+2.7%
+$4.82
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Billionaire David Tepper Sold Nvidia Stock and Piled Into This AI Stock That's Up Nearly 200% in the Past 5 Years

Investors had reasons to doubt how megacap Alphabet would fare in the artificial intelligence era, but it's putting those fears to rest.

By Prosper Junior Bakiny Mar 9, 2026 at 9:24AM EST

Key Points

  • David Tepper's hedge fund is doubling down on Alphabet.
  • Alphabet has achieved strong performances in recent years and has attractive growth avenues.

Investors looking for ways to capitalize on the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry may want to pay attention to the portfolio moves of some of the top names on Wall Street. Take David Tepper, the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund that has delivered excellent returns for decades. In the fourth quarter, the fund made some noteworthy sales and purchases.

For instance, it trimmed its stake in AI leader Nvidia by about 10.5% while at the same time boosting its stake by 28.8% in another leading AI company: Alphabet (GOOG +2.77%) (GOOGL +2.81%). Here's why it could be a good idea to, at the very least, follow Tepper's lead and invest in the Google parent.

Person raising both fists in the air.

Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet has been on fire

Over the past five years, Alphabet's shares have climbed by 190%, compared to a 75.7% gain for the S&P 500. That strong outperformance is all the more impressive considering that the tech leader has faced some headwinds. When OpenAI launched ChatGPT, some investors feared that AI chatbots would cut into the overall use of Alphabet's Google search engine. Further, Alphabet was facing antitrust lawsuits that could have resulted in it being compelled to spin off key parts of its business. Yet it has navigated both obstacles.

AI turned out to be a strength, not a weakness, for Alphabet. It launched its own AI chatbot and added an AI mode and AI overviews to Google search. These efforts have helped it grow user engagement and strengthen the company's advertising business. Further, while Alphabet was found to have violated antitrust laws, it emerged from those court cases with relatively minimal penalties. Most importantly, it avoided the worst-case scenario of being ordered to divest its Chrome browser. Alphabet stock's ability to crush the market despite all these obstacles speaks volumes about the business.

Alphabet Stock Quote

NASDAQ: GOOGL

Alphabet
Today's Change
(2.81%) $8.37
Current Price
$306.68

What the future holds

The company still has plenty of growth opportunities. Its Gemini large language model is one of the leaders in the AI market. The company also has the third-largest market share in the cloud computing infrastructure space, and its cloud sales are growing much faster than the rest of the business. Then there is its growing streaming business through YouTube. And down the road, the tech company could capitalize on the adoption of self-driving cars, another industry where it has a leading position, in this case through its Waymo subsidiary.

Beyond all that, the tech leader has a growing portfolio of subscription services, all of which provide recurring, predictable sources of revenue. Although Alphabet's digital advertising business should remain its largest source of revenue for the foreseeable future, the rest of the company's business will help it diversify and reduce its exposure to potential headwinds affecting the ad market.

All of that adds up to a strong case for buying and holding Alphabet stock, as it seems to be one of the more attractive options for those looking to cash in on the AI trend.

Read Next

About the Author

Prosper Junior Bakiny
Prosper Junior Bakiny is a contributing Motley Fool healthcare analyst covering biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare stocks. Before The Motley Fool, Prosper wrote about investing topics ranging from stock market news to private equity for various companies. He holds a master’s degree in corporate finance from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
TMFPBakiny

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOGL
$306.36
(+2.70%)+$8.05
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOG
$306.01
(+2.66%)+$7.92

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services