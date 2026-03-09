For the First Time in 13 Quarters, Billionaire Chase Coleman's No. 1 Holding Isn't Meta Platforms or Microsoft -- but It Is a "Magnificent" Stock

Although earnings season tends to get most of the glory, the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission is an equally important event for investors. A 13F provides investors with a detailed snapshot of which stocks Wall Street's savviest fund managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter.

Feb. 17 marked the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management (AUM) to file a 13F, including billionaire Chase Coleman, who oversees nearly $30 billion in AUM at Tiger Global Management. According to Tiger Global's 13F, the fourth quarter of 2025 marked the first time in 13 quarters (since Sept. 30, 2022) that Meta Platforms (META +0.40%) or Microsoft (MSFT +0.17%) wasn't Coleman's No. 1 holding.

Billionaire Chase Coleman is paring down his fund's exposure to Meta and Microsoft

Coleman is a huge fan of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and the "Magnificent Seven." Many of the 54 stocks held by Tiger Global are influenced by AI and/or have clear competitive advantages.

Nevertheless, billionaire Chase Coleman was a seller of shares of Meta Platforms and Microsoft in the December-ended quarter. Tiger Global's boss dumped 1,073,621 shares of Microsoft (a 16% reduction) and 68,386 shares of Meta (a 2% cut).

Expand NASDAQ : META Meta Platforms Today's Change ( 0.40 %) $ 2.57 Current Price $ 647.43 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.6T Day's Range $ 626.87 - $ 647.74 52wk Range $ 479.80 - $ 796.25 Volume 956K Avg Vol 15M Gross Margin 82.00 % Dividend Yield 0.33 %

Profit-taking may explain why Coleman sent shares of these Magnificent Seven giants to the chopping block. Although his fund has held shares in both companies since the fourth quarter of 2016, Coleman averages a hold time of 10.8 quarters (about two years and eight months). Shares of both companies have significantly outpaced the benchmark S&P 500 since being added over nine years ago.

However, Tiger Global's chief investor may also be concerned about the stock market's historical priciness. The S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio hit its second-priciest level in history, which may explain why Coleman has been paring down several of his fund's top holdings. If a stock market correction occurs, market leaders may be among the hardest hit.

Tiger Global Management's AI-focused portfolio has a new No. 1 holding

Although Chase Coleman pared down his fund's exposure to several Magnificent Seven stocks during the fourth quarter, he didn't sell a single share of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL +2.81%)(GOOG +2.77%), which is Tiger Global Management's new No. 1 holding.

Alphabet's foundation is built atop its virtual monopoly in internet search-based advertising. Data from GlobalStats shows Google has accounted for 89% to 93% of worldwide internet search share over the trailing decade. This makes Google the logical go-to for businesses wanting to target users with their message(s), and it affords parent Alphabet exceptional pricing power.

Expand NASDAQ : GOOGL Alphabet Today's Change ( 2.81 %) $ 8.37 Current Price $ 306.68 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.6T Day's Range $ 294.09 - $ 306.80 52wk Range $ 140.53 - $ 349.00 Volume 1.4M Avg Vol 34M Gross Margin 59.68 % Dividend Yield 0.28 %

But the most exciting growth driver for Alphabet is its cloud infrastructure service platform, Google Cloud. Alphabet is aggressively incorporating generative AI and large language model capabilities into Google Cloud for its clients, resulting in a rapid acceleration of year-over-year growth -- Google Cloud sales soared 48% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

Alphabet's forward P/E ratio of less than 23, with growth from its highest-margin operating segment reaccelerating, clearly has Tiger Global's billionaire investor excited for the future.