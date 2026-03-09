Accessibility Menu
Canopy Growth: Is There Any Hope Left for This Beaten-Down Stock?

Shares of Canopy Growth have crashed more than 99% in the past five years.

By David Jagielski, CPA Mar 9, 2026 at 12:00PM EST

Key Points

  • Canopy Growth has struggled to generate much growth in recent years.
  • It has continued to incur significant losses and burn through a ton of cash.
  • Without much hope for marijuana legalization in the U.S. anytime soon, investors have been dumping the stock in droves.

To say that cannabis producer Canopy Growth (CGC 0.47%) has been an underwhelming buy in recent years would be a massive understatement. The Canadian-based cannabis company has been in an endless free fall. Five years ago, the company's market cap was around $14 billion. Today, however, it's worth less than $500 million.

For investors who have bought the dip on Canopy Growth amid its tailspin, they've been rewarded with significant losses. And it begs the question of whether there is any viable reason to invest in this once-promising growth stock today?

Concerned person looking at a piece of paper.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why can't Canopy Growth stock catch a break?

The big reason to invest in Canopy Growth several years ago was due to the hope that marijuana legalization would soon take place in the U.S. and that the company would be able to capitalize on some tremendous growth opportunities. As a leading cannabis producer in Canada, it was often seen as the top cannabis stock to own. Unfortunately, hopes for legalization simply haven't panned out, and the U.S. is arguably no closer to legalizing marijuana now than it was five years ago.

In the meantime, the cannabis producer hasn't been able to do much to impress investors. The company has incurred losses totaling 326.6 million Canadian dollars over the trailing 12 months, and during that time frame, it has also burned through CA$78.7 million just from its day-to-day operating activities. And in its most recent quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, 2025, the company's net revenue was flat at CA$74.5 million.

The company is still struggling to generate much growth in a highly competitive Canadian cannabis market, where margins are thin. And its efforts to become leaner and more efficient have failed to get the business anywhere near profitability, leaving little wonder as to why investors have generally steered clear of the stock.

Canopy Growth stock just isn't worth the risk

There really isn't a compelling reason to invest in Canopy Growth. While the stock may get the occasional bump in value when there's excitement around legalization efforts in the U.S., there's no sustainable, long-term reason to remain bullish on its business. The company has tried to become more efficient and cut costs, but its financials remain abysmal.

This is a risky and highly speculative stock to own. Even if you have a high tolerance for risk, you may still be better off avoiding Canopy Growth, because while it may seem like a cheap buy, there's no reason to assume that its shares can't still go lower.

About the Author

David Jagielski, CPA
David Jagielski, CPA, has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering healthcare, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks since 2017. David has more than 10 years of experience in finance roles across businesses of different sizes and sectors. He holds a Certified Public Accountant designation in Canada.
TMFdjagielski

