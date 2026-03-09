Where Could BYD Be in 3 Years? -- The Base Case

When investors think about BYD Company Ltd's (BYDDY +5.75%) future, the debate often swings between extremes -- unstoppable global dominance or margin collapse under relentless competition.

But the most likely outcome over the next three years isn't dramatic. It's evolutionary.

The base case for BYD in 2028 looks less like a moonshot and more like a maturation story.

A truly global EV manufacturer

One of the most significant potential upsides (and uncertainties) around BYD is whether its overseas expansion will be successful. Three years is enough time for BYD's overseas push to solidify. Factories in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America should be up to speed, dealer networks should be more established, and brand familiarity should significantly improve outside China.

In this scenario, BYD derives roughly 35% to 45% of its revenue from overseas markets. China remains its largest base, but no longer its overwhelming dependency.

That evolution matters. A more geographically diversified revenue mix reduces regulatory risk, smooths demand cycles, and strengthens negotiating power with suppliers and governments.

Investors stop viewing BYD primarily as a "Chinese EV stock" and start evaluating it as a global industrial company.

Stable, not spectacular margins

In the base case, margins do not expand dramatically, but they stabilize.

In this scenario, China's EV market remains competitive, and pricing pressure doesn't disappear. However, BYD's cost structure, vertical integration, and scale enable it to defend operating margins in the low-to-mid teens.

That's not luxury-level profitability. But it's durable. It is building something that resembles a Toyota of the EV era -- efficient, reliable, and operationally disciplined.

For long-term investors, durability matters in long-term wealth creation.

Energy and software: incremental contributors

On the other hand, BYD's energy storage and battery segments grow steadily. Grid-scale storage projects expand globally, and the business becomes a meaningful secondary contributor to operating profit.

Software monetization progresses, but slowly and steadily. Advanced driver assistance and connected features begin contributing incremental revenue, though they remain supplementary rather than transformational.

Optionality still exists, but it hasn't yet dominated the income statement.

What might the stock reflect in the base case?

In this base case, BYD trades like a high-quality global manufacturer:

Steady earnings growth.

Solid free cash flow.

Moderate multiple.

Returns come from compounding, not rerating. The long-term story shifts from "How fast can it grow?" to "How consistently can it execute?"

What does it mean for investors?

The base case for BYD over the next three years is not explosive upside; it's sustainable operational proof.

If BYD stabilizes margins, diversifies geographically, and steadily grows adjacent businesses, it could emerge as one of the more durable industrial winners of the EV transition.

Not the flashiest. Not the highest margin. But steady, global, and hard to displace.