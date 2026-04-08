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2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Wall Street's AI panic created a golden opportunity to invest in these high-quality companies at attractive valuations.

By Robert Izquierdo Apr 8, 2026 at 2:00PM EST

Key Points

  • A market sell-off in software stocks led to ServiceNow and Workiva shares trading at substantial discounts.
  • Both businesses experienced stock price plunges of about 30% in 2026.
  • ServiceNow and Workiva are enjoying double-digit year-over-year sales growth.

Technology stocks were a boon for investors in recent years thanks to the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI). But Wall Street's appetite for the sector ebbed in 2026, as concerns arose that artificial intelligence would displace many software companies.

This triggered a sell-off among software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, leading to share price declines for several successful companies. For long-term investors, these dramatic price drops created an opportunity to acquire shares at attractive valuations.

Two SaaS companies to consider investing in are ServiceNow (NOW 7.86%) and Workiva (WK 2.81%). Both were swept up in Wall Street's AI panic, and once those fears subside, these stocks could deliver handsome returns. Here's a deeper look into these businesses.

An AI agent floats above a laptop a person is using.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. ServiceNow's strengths

Wall Street's shift away from software stocks caused ServiceNow shares to fall over 30% in 2026 through April 1. Despite this, the company is delivering a strong performance.

Customer demand for its workflow platform remains high. ServiceNow exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with nearly 40% year-over-year growth in net new annual contract values (ACVs) exceeding $1 million. Its Q4 sales rose 21% over the prior year to $3.6 billion.

ServiceNow Stock Quote

NYSE: NOW

ServiceNow
Today's Change
(-7.86%) $-7.66
Current Price
$89.81

The company integrated AI agents into its platform, and is seeing strong adoption. For instance, in Q4 its Now Assist AI product's net new ACV doubled year over year.

The Q4 performance shows customers are sticking with ServiceNow. Wall Street's fears of AI threatening software businesses appears overblown in ServiceNow's case.

2. A look at Workiva

Workiva provides a software platform that ensures companies comply with regulatory requirements. Its share price plunged 30% this year through April 1 as AI fears gripped Wall Street. Yet its business is going strong.

Q4 2025 sales rose 20% year over year to $238.9 million. The robust growth helped Workiva achieve Q4 net income of $11.8 million compared to a net loss of $8.8 million.

The company expects growth to continue, with Q1 revenue forecast to reach between $244 million to $246 million. That sum represents a healthy increase over the prior year's $206 million.

Workiva Stock Quote

NYSE: WK

Workiva
Today's Change
(-2.81%) $-1.61
Current Price
$55.59

Workiva isn't easily replaced by AI because regulatory compliance is a necessity for businesses. The company's CEO Julie Iskow explained, "We operate where data needs to be trusted, traceable, defensible and audit-ready."

Why now is the time to buy Workiva and ServiceNow stocks

With Workiva and ServiceNow shares down, their valuations have dropped as well. This can be seen in the forward price-to-earnings ratio, which tells you how much investors are paying for a dollar's worth of earnings based on estimates for the next 12 months.

NOW PE Ratio (Forward) Chart

Data by YCharts.

The chart shows Workiva and ServiceNow's forward earnings multiples are around their low points for the past year, suggesting the stocks are attractively valued. In fact, ServiceNow shares were at a 52-week high of $211.48 last year, and Workiva had reached $97.10. Investors could see a robust return if the stocks can return to those heights.

With both businesses growing sales, and their shares at compelling valuations, now is a good time to invest in these companies.

Read Next

About the Author

Robert Izquierdo
Robert "Izzy" Izquierdo is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering information technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and communication services sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Izzy was head of product management at Target Media Partners, developing and launching multimillion-dollar software used by businesses such as Charter Communications. Prior to that, he worked at Yahoo! and startups on software products in connected TV, AI, consumer apps, and digital advertising. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UCLA and is certified in software product management.
TMFWryWrite

Stocks Mentioned

ServiceNow Stock Quote
ServiceNow
NYSE: NOW
$89.70
(-7.97%)-$7.77
Workiva Stock Quote
Workiva
NYSE: WK
$55.59
(-2.81%)-$1.61

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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