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Here are 2 Concerns Weighing Down Norwegian Cruise Line Stock in 2026

Norwegian Cruise Line's stock price has fallen 30% from its 52-week high amid notable investor concerns.

By Reuben Gregg Brewer Apr 8, 2026 at 11:15PM EST

Key Points

  • Norwegian Cruise Line's full-year 2026 guidance is being negatively impacted as the company works to improve execution.
  • Like all cruise lines, the company's expenses could be impacted by higher fuel costs.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH 1.07%) have been falling of late. At the time of this writing they were down roughly 30% from their 52-week high. Investors are clearly worried about the company, but there are two big-picture reasons. One is fairly obvious and highly volatile, and the other will take a bit more time to iron out.

1. The conflict in the Middle East

Cruise ships require huge amounts of fuel. That's just a basic fact of the cruise industry. So the volatility in oil prices resulting from the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is a big wild card for Norwegian Cruise Line. When energy prices rise on negative news flow, investors dump the stock. When energy prices fall on positive news, investors buy the stock.

Two couples eating on a cruise ship with a staff member talking to them.

Image source: Getty Images.

This trend is impacting the entire cruise industry, since oil is a global commodity. Until the conflict is resolved, investors should expect concerns about oil prices to linger. And, if history is any guide, to swing wildly from day to day based on news out of the Middle East.

2. Norwegian Cruise Line isn't executing as well as it would like

The more troubling issue for investors to consider is Norwegian Cruise Line's 2026 guidance. It noted specifically that "2026 full year Net Yield on a Constant Currency basis is expected to be approximately flat versus 2025 while the Company works to improve execution of its commercial strategy."

It appears that the company moved too many ships into the Caribbean too quickly. And, to compound the issue, it is still working to open all of the amenities it is building on Great Stirrup Cay, a company-owned island that is an important destination for its ships in the region. The company will eventually work through these headwinds, but it will likely take some time.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote

NYSE: NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line
Today's Change
(-1.07%) $-0.21
Current Price
$19.95

Based on the company's 2026 outlook, it could require several quarters to get back on track. This is a Norwegian Cruise Line-specific problem, not one affecting the entire industry. This helps explain why Wall Street is slightly more negative on the company than its peers.

Not good, but not terrible, either

To be fair, Norwegian Cruise Line is expecting earnings to improve in 2026, rising to $2.38 per share from $2.11 in 2025. So it isn't as if the company's business is in disarray. However, uncertainty will remain high until oil markets even out, and it could take a little while for Norwegian Cruise Line to work through its self-inflicted wounds.

Read Next

About the Author

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
TMFReubenGBrewer

Stocks Mentioned

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line
NYSE: NCLH
$19.95
(-1.07%)-$0.22

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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