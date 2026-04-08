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Stock-Split Euphoria Is Back, With 5 Vanguard ETFs -- Totaling $724 Billion in Combined Assets -- Taking the Plunge

These five predominantly growth-driven exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have gained 488% to 1,360% since their respective inception dates.

By Sean Williams Apr 8, 2026 at 8:06AM EST

Key Points

  • Excitement for high-profile stock splits has played a role in lifting the broader market to new heights.
  • Five of Vanguard's 113 U.S.-listed ETFs will undergo forward stock splits in less than two weeks.
  • In addition to making these ETFs more nominally affordable for those who can't purchase fractional shares through their broker, these upcoming splits should benefit investors by narrowing the bid-ask spread.

Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been dominating the headlines on Wall Street for years, it's not the only trend that's powered the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to new heights. Investor excitement surrounding stock splits has been an important catalyst for the broader market.

Last week, the first true blockbuster stock split of 2026 took place. Booking Holdings (BKNG 2.44%), the parent company of Booking.com, Priceline, Kayak, and OpenTable, completed a mammoth 25-for-1 forward split and reduced its nominal share price from nearly $4,200 to around $168.

Investors won't have to wait long for the next blockbuster stock splits to take shape, courtesy of one of the world's largest issuers of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Vanguard.

An up-close view of the word, shares, on a paper stock certificate for a public company.

Image source: Getty Images.

We're less than two weeks away from five monumental Vanguard ETF splits

An ETF contains a basket of securities that trades like a stock on an exchange and allows investors to diversify or concentrate their capital with a single purchase. If you want to own growth stocks, income stocks, large-, mid-, or small-cap companies, European stocks, or focus on a particular sector or industry, there's an ETF for that.

Vanguard offers 113 ETFs in the U.S., many of which feature net expense ratios below the industry average. If investors can hang onto more of their invested capital instead of it going toward management fees, they're more likely to choose Vanguard's ETFs as their investment vehicle.

On March 24, Vanguard announced that five of its U.S. ETFs, with a combined $724 billion in net assets, would undergo forward stock splits after the close of trading on April 20. This includes the:

  • Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG +0.57%): 6-for-1 forward split
  • Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK +0.62%): 5-for-1 forward split
  • Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG +0.79%): 6-for-1 forward split
  • Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO 0.07%): 4-for-1 forward split
  • Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT +0.14%): 8-for-1 forward split
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Quote

NYSEMKT: VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Today's Change
(0.14%) $1.05
Current Price
$740.15

The logical reason for Vanguard to conduct stock splits for these five ETFs is their storied track record of outperformance. Since their respective inceptions in January 2004, the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has gained 488%, while the tech- and AI-driven Vanguard Information Technology ETF has rallied approximately 1,360%.

Investors who lack access to fractional-share purchases currently need anywhere from $290 to $713 to purchase a single share of these five ETFs. The announced stock splits will reduce the share prices of all five ETFs below $100 and make them more nominally accessible for retail investors.

Lowering the nominal share prices of these five ETFs should also tighten the spread between the bid and ask (i.e., the price at which investors are willing to buy and sell an asset). As these ETFs have ascended to the heavens, the spread between their respective bids and asks has widened. By lowering their nominal share prices below $100, the bids and asks should narrow, leading to better entry and exit points for retail investors.

It's also possible that lower nominal share prices will lead to higher volume, spurring even more retail investor interest in these five successful ETFs.

We're less than two weeks away from a flurry of Vanguard ETFs taking the stock-split plunge.

Read Next

About the Author

Sean Williams
Sean Williams is a data-driven Motley Fool contributing analyst who's been investing for 27 years and has penned north of 15,000 articles. You'll find him at the intersection of politics and investing tackling macroeconomic topics of interest (Social Security and Donald Trump's economic/tax policies), analyzing which stocks billionaire investors (e.g., Warren Buffett) are buying and selling, and digging into how the world's most-influential businesses and trends -- everything from the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) to the next stock split -- are changing Wall Street. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
TMFUltraLong
X@AMCScam

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Information Technology ETF
NYSEMKT: VGT
$740.15
(+0.14%)+$1.05
Booking Holdings Stock Quote
Booking Holdings
NASDAQ: BKNG
$176.59
(-2.44%)-$4.41
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Growth ETF
NYSEMKT: VUG
$459.52
(+0.57%)+$2.62
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
NYSEMKT: VO
$298.24
(-0.07%)-$0.21
Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
NYSEMKT: VOOG
$433.00
(+0.79%)+$3.39
Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
NYSEMKT: MGK
$386.17
(+0.62%)+$2.39

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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