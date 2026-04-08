2 Stocks With Monster Potential to Hold Through the Next Decade of Chaos

The next decade will see seismic shifts across many major industries. In particular, both the energy and transportation sectors will be reimagined thanks to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Here are two monster stocks poised to benefit from the transition.

1. Rivian

Rivian (RIVN +0.66%) is my favorite growth stock for 2026. And it's not hard to see why. With shares trading at just 3.2 times sales, Rivian stock is a steal versus competitors like Tesla, which trades at a valuation of more than 13 times sales.

Of course, Rivian is no Tesla. But there are more similarities than you might think.

The biggest similarity is that both companies are going all in on artificial intelligence. Tesla is investing billions of dollars into the technology as it sees AI as a critical means for attaining full self-driving capabilities. Last December, Rivian officially followed suit, telling investors that AI will be a core part of the company's future.

Expand NASDAQ : RIVN Rivian Automotive Today's Change ( 0.66 %) $ 0.10 Current Price $ 15.24 Key Data Points Market Cap $19B Day's Range $ 14.87 - $ 15.43 52wk Range $ 10.85 - $ 22.69 Volume 17M Avg Vol 29M Gross Margin -276.59 %

AI investment will be so heavy, in fact, that the company's expected ramp toward sustainably positive gross margins has been pushed out. "The company said it does not expect to be EBITDA positive by next year as it sees R&D costs rising in line with its quickening efforts to build out its self-driving technology," concludes a recent piece from TechCrunch.

Both Tesla and Rivian seem to accept the fact that, in the not-so-distant future, many customers will base their auto purchase decisions on autonomous capabilities, not cupholders or other optional accessories. Plus, full autonomy gives a company the opportunity to tap the fledgling robotaxi market -- a market that some experts believe could someday exceed $5 trillion in value.

With several secular growth catalysts in place and a relatively measly valuation, Rivian is a great bet to become the next Tesla. The stock below, however, is arguably lesser known but has similarly massive long-term upside potential.

2. Oklo

Oklo (OKLO 4.66%) is another major potential beneficiary of the AI revolution. The thesis is simple here. AI technologies use a lot of energy to run. The actual consumers of that energy are data centers: critical infrastructure that makes training, deploying, and executing AI applications possible.

Expand NYSE : OKLO Oklo Today's Change ( -4.66 %) $ -2.34 Current Price $ 47.87 Key Data Points Market Cap $8.3B Day's Range $ 47.39 - $ 50.36 52wk Range $ 19.89 - $ 193.84 Volume 174K Avg Vol 9.3M

To support the AI revolution, there is now a global buildout of data center infrastructure. There's just one problem: All of those data centers need massive amounts of energy, and the current grid isn't designed to support those needs. This is a big reason why SpaceX is looking into building AI data centers in space -- a solution that could tap into limitless amounts of solar power.

Oklo's solution is called a small modular reactor, or SMR. It's essentially a mini nuclear power plant. Already, the company has secured a growing list of potential data center customers, though its first plant isn't expected to come online until late 2027. Oklo is largely pre-revenue, and its ultimate growth journey may take longer than Rivian's. But if its technology proves scalable and economically viable, Oklo could have a front row seat to rising capex for AI infrastructure.