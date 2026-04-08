Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Skyrocketed Today

After a big rally on Tuesday, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR +8.63%) stock posted another day of huge gains on Wednesday. The company's share price surged 25.7% higher in a session that saw the S&P 500 gain 2.5% and the Nasdaq Composite climb 2.8%.

The stock market was generally a sea of green today as investors reacted to news that the U.S. and Israel had reached a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran. Aehr stock also got a huge boost from the company's latest quarter report. The company's share price is now up 212% year to date.

Aehr reported a smaller-than-expected loss in fiscal Q3

After yesterday's market close, Aehr posted results for the third-quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- which ended Feb. 27. While the company's sales came in slightly below expectations, the company beat on earnings and issued strong forward guidance.

The business delivered a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $10.3 million. The loss per share was $0.02 lower than expected, but sales missed the average analyst target by roughly $540,000. On the other hand, the miss was hardly concerning in light of the company recording $37.2 million in bookings in the quarter.

Expand NASDAQ : AEHR Aehr Test Systems Today's Change ( 8.63 %) $ 5.45 Current Price $ 68.61 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.1B Day's Range $ 62.01 - $ 70.20 52wk Range $ 7.71 - $ 70.26 Volume 260K Avg Vol 2.1M Gross Margin 30.72 %

What's next for Aehr?

With its fiscal Q3 report, Aehr reaffirmed guidance for sales between $25 million and $30 million for the second half of the current fiscal year. The company also reiterated its target for an adjusted loss between $0.05 per share and $0.09 per share in the period. Management also said that it expected the business to return to profitability on an adjusted basis in the current quarter.

The company said that its effective backlog has now grown to $50.9 million. If the semiconductor testing and burn-in specialist continues to land major deals, the hot streak for its stock could continue.