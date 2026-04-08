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Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Surged Today

The potential for calmer seas has investors hopeful.

By Joe Tenebruso Apr 8, 2026 at 7:31PM EST

Key Points

  • A cessation in hostilities in the Middle East drove travel stocks higher.
  • Energy prices are likely to remain volatile.

Shares of cruise line operators rallied on Wednesday as oil prices fell.

Here's how some of the leading cruise stocks performed:

  • Carnival (CCL 0.64%), up 11.1%
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH 0.99%), up 7.6%
  • Royal Caribbean (RCL 1.25%), up 4.3%
A cruise ship is sailing near an island.

Image source: Getty Images.

Relief rally

Travel stocks rebounded on reports of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The agreement is expected to enable more energy-carrying ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped sharply on the news as fears of supply shortages subsided.

Carnival Corp. Stock Quote

NYSE: CCL

Carnival Corp.
Today's Change
(-0.64%) $-0.18
Current Price
$27.85

High energy prices affect cruise lines in several ways. For one, fuel is a major expense, so rising prices can directly impact their bottom lines. For another, surging energy costs can force consumers to cut back on nonessential expenses. If people decide to forgo vacations, that could dent cruise bookings.

Unsurprisingly, cruise stocks sank as oil and gas prices spiked after conflict erupted in the Middle East. Now, however, the potential for peace has investors breathing sighs of relief.

Investors should brace for volatility

Oil and gas prices could continue to move violently in response to Iran-related headlines. If peace talks fail, it will likely result in surging energy prices and plunging stock prices.

But if a lasting peace can be achieved, travel stocks could help to lead the financial markets higher as investors around the world celebrate.

Read Next

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst with more than 3,000 financial bylines to his name. Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, Crypto Society, and other top-rated investing services. He also managed Tier 1 Investments, a market-crushing real-money portfolio with 24.58% annualized returns. Joe graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
tmfguardian
X@Tier1Investor

Stocks Mentioned

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line
NYSE: NCLH
$19.96
(-0.99%)-$0.20
Carnival Corp. Stock Quote
Carnival Corp.
NYSE: CCL
$27.85
(-0.64%)-$0.18
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises
NYSE: RCL
$275.89
(-1.21%)-$3.37

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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