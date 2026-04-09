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9 International ETFs for Investors Looking Beyond U.S. Stocks

Whether you're seeking dividend income or emerging markets stocks, these ETFs can deliver.

By Selena Maranjian Apr 9, 2026 at 6:03AM EST

Key Points

  • It's smart to diversify your portfolio beyond just U.S. stocks.
  • These ETFs will quickly and easily have you invested in hundreds, if not thousands, of international stocks.
  • Consider buying into one or more of them.

When you want to diversify your portfolio, in order to not have too many eggs in one basket, there are multiple ways to go about it. You can diversify by industry, spreading your hard-earned dollars across, say, energy companies, food companies, pharmaceutical companies, technology companies, and so on. You might also diversify by size, holding some large-cap stocks and small-cap stocks and mid-sized stocks. Another way to diversify is by country.

In any economic environment, it's reasonable to park some of your money outside the United States. And right now, it might make even more sense, given our role in global tariff disruptions and geopolitical unrest. If other countries start doing less business with us, American companies might suffer -- while foreign companies take up the slack.

Someone has a globe hovering over their outstretched hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

International ETFs to consider

Thus, consider adding one or more internationally focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to your long-term portfolio. An ETF is a fund that trades like a stock, and it can make international investing quite easy, as you won't have to study and select stocks, instead leaving it to the pros to do. There are lots of solid candidates, such as the ones below:

ETF

Recent Dividend Yield

5-Year Avg. Annual Return

10-Year Avg. Annual Return

15-Year Avg. Annual Return

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT +0.26%)

1.74%

9.50%

11.52%

9.47%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS 0.20%)

2.86%

7.62%

8.80%

5.98%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA 0.29%)

3.23%

8.14%

8.74%

N/A

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY +0.18%)

3.53%

N/A

N/A

N/A

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIGI 0.50%)

2.04%

4.58%

7.64%

N/A

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYMI 0.05%)

3.28%

12.59%

10.14%

N/A

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS 0.23%)

3.03%

5.73%

7.63%

5.40%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG 0.27%)

2.41%

4.62%

8.22%

N/A

State Street SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM 0.12%)

2.56%

4.46%

8.22%

4.02%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO +0.59%)

1.12%

11.99%

14.11%

13.25%

Data source: Morningstar.com, as of March 31, 2026.

Note that I added a low-fee S&P 500 index fund at the bottom, for comparison with the U.S. stock market. It's not quite a fair comparison, as it's between a fund focused on America's biggest companies and funds focused on companies of different sizes from different regions. Still, it does show how these funds differ from a classic S&P 500 index fund -- that you may already have in your portfolio.

Which international ETFs are for you?

So -- as you peruse that big table, which funds should you consider? Well, much depends on what you're looking for -- and also your risk tolerance. Here are some thoughts:

  • All of the ETFs offer more dividend income than the S&P 500 does, to varying degrees. The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF might be particularly attractive, offering both a meaningful dividend yield and also a strong growth track record.
  • The other two dividend-focused ETFs are worth considering, too. Both are international versions of highly regarded U.S.-focused dividend ETFs. (The Schwab one launched in 2021, so it doesn't have much of a track record yet.)
  • If you want to go big and broad, the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF will plunk you in just about all the stocks in the world. Note, though, that this includes U.S. stocks. Indeed, nine of the top 10 holdings (out of nearly 10,000) recently were U.S. stocks -- such as Nvidia and Apple. So this is not going to offer the most diversification.
  • The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF is similar, but excludes U.S. stocks, so its top holdings (out of a recent 8,650) are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.
  • The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF is focused on 21 developed markets, recently holding 2,600-plus stocks of various sizes. It excludes still-developing markets.
  • If you want exposure to emerging markets, two of the ETFs above can help you. Both sport low fees, too, like most of these funds. The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF includes small stocks from both the developed and developing markets. Small stocks can be more volatile than bigger ones, but they can sometimes grow faster, too.

If you're still not sure which fund(s) to choose, perhaps take a closer look at and consider the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF. They'll respectively plunk you in gobs of international stocks and/or in companies with meaningful dividends.

Read Next

About the Author

Selena Maranjian
Selena Maranjian is a contributing personal finance and investing expert at The Motley Fool. Selena has produced The Motley Fool’s nationally syndicated newspaper feature since 1997. She is the author of The Motley Fool Money Guide and Investment Clubs: How to Start and Run One the Motley Fool Way, and the co-author of The Motley Fool Investment Guide for Teens and several editions of The Motley Fool Investment Tax Guide. Prior to The Motley Fool, she worked as a high school teacher and public opinion analyst. She holds a master’s degree in teaching from Brown University and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
TMFSelena

Selena Maranjian has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
NASDAQ: VXUS
$81.07
(-0.20%)-$0.16
Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
NYSEMKT: VT
$144.95
(+0.26%)+$0.37
iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF Stock Quote
iShares - iShares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF
NYSEMKT: IEMG
$73.94
(-0.27%)-$0.20
iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Eafe ETF Stock Quote
iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Eafe ETF
NYSEMKT: IEFA
$95.14
(-0.29%)-$0.28
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
NYSEMKT: VSS
$153.17
(-0.23%)-$0.35
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
NASDAQ: VYMI
$98.18
(-0.05%)-$0.05
Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
NASDAQ: VIGI
$91.35
(-0.50%)-$0.46
SPDR Index Shares Funds - State Street SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Quote
SPDR Index Shares Funds - State Street SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
NYSEMKT: SPEM
$49.01
(-0.12%)-$0.06
Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Quote
Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
NYSEMKT: SCHY
$32.69
(+0.18%)+$0.06

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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