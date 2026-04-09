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Rivian Reports Soon. Here's Why I'd Buy Before the Numbers Drop.

The underdog EV maker still has plenty of irons in the fire.

By Leo Sun Apr 9, 2026 at 2:05PM EST

Key Points

  • Rivian’s stock has collapsed since its market debut.
  • But its low valuation and insider buying suggest a turnaround is around the corner.

Rivian (RIVN +0.66%) became one of the market's hottest EV stocks after its 2021 IPO. Today, it trades 80% below its IPO price and more than 90% below its all-time high. Like many other smaller EV makers, Rivian lost its luster after missing its ambitious production targets and incurring steep losses. Rising interest rates also compressed its valuations.

But with a market cap of $18.8 billion, Rivian's stock looks historically cheap at three times this year's sales. Tesla (TSLA +0.63%) trades at 13 times this year's sales. Therefore, any positive news could drive its stock higher. I believe the catalyst could be its second-quarter report on April 30 -- so it could be smart to buy its stock before it posts those numbers.

Rivian's R1T pickup.

Image source: Rivian.

What happened to Rivian over the past few years?

Rivian originally produced three vehicles: the R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and electric delivery vans for Amazon and other companies. It launched its newest vehicle, the cheaper R2 SUV, this March. Here's how many vehicles it produced over the past few years.

Year

2022

2023

2024

2025

Vehicles Produced

24,337

57,232

49,476

42,284

Data source: Rivian.

In 2024 and 2025, Rivian's production declined amid supply chain constraints, reduced EV subsidies, and intense competition from Tesla and other EV makers. That slowdown drove away many of its top investors, including Ford Motor Company, and crushed its stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Quote

NASDAQ: RIVN

Rivian Automotive
Today's Change
(0.66%) $0.10
Current Price
$15.24

Why could Rivian's stock bounce back?

Rivian's slowdown was disappointing, but several catalysts could bring the bulls back. First, it expects the R2 -- which costs $30,000-$40,000 less than the R1T and R1S -- to significantly expand its reach and widen its moat against Tesla. Even though the R2 has a lower price tag, Rivian can sell it at higher margins than the R1T and R1S because it uses fewer electronic control units, an improved battery pack design, simpler wiring, and larger castings.

Therefore, if Rivian successfully ramps up its production and deliveries of its R2, it will stabilize its margins and narrow its losses. If Rivian reaffirms its 2026 delivery target of 62,000-67,000 vehicles on April 30 and confirms that the R2 is gaining momentum, its stock could rally.

Uber (UBER 0.80%) also recently invested $1.25 billion in Rivian and agreed to start deploying up to 10,000 fully autonomous R2 robotaxis from 2028 to 2031. Volkswagen (OTC:VWAP.Y) also recently completed winter tests of its vehicles using its co-developed software with Rivian, bringing Rivian closer to the next funding tranche for the deal. These catalysts could support Rivian's growth as it gears up for the launch of its next vehicle, the higher-end R3 SUV, and expands its manufacturing capacity in Illinois and Georgia.

Rivian is still a speculative stock, but its insiders bought more than twice as many shares as they sold over the past three months. That warming insider sentiment, along with its low valuation and irons in the fire, makes it a good stock to buy ahead of its next earnings report.

Read Next

About the Author

Leo Sun
Leo Sun is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst who has worked with the company since 2013, covering technology, consumer goods, industrial, and financial sectors. He became a self-made millionaire by age 40 through long-term investing, crediting lessons from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch. Leo is a regular guest on CNBC Asia providing stock analysis on Chinese technology companies, including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba. He previously wrote for InvestorGuide and holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.
TMFSunLion
X@TMFSunLion

Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive
NASDAQ: RIVN
$15.24
(+0.66%)+$0.10
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
NASDAQ: TSLA
$345.40
(+0.63%)+$2.15
Ford Motor Company Stock Quote
Ford Motor Company
NYSE: F
$12.26
(+0.62%)+$0.08
Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
NASDAQ: AMZN
$233.65
(+5.61%)+$12.40
Uber Technologies Stock Quote
Uber Technologies
NYSE: UBER
$71.81
(-0.79%)-$0.57
Volkswagen Stock Quote
Volkswagen
OTC: VWAPY
$10.44
(-0.99%)-$0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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