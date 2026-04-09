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Prediction: Cybersecurity Spending Will Be Recession-Proof in 2026. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy.

Wall Street has been worried that cybersecurity will be replaced by AI, but Project Glasswing shows that fear is overblown.

By Reuben Gregg Brewer Apr 9, 2026 at 11:15PM EST

Key Points

  • Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing to promote cybersecurity as the power of AI expands.
  • Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike is a key partner in Project Glasswing.
  • Microsoft is another player in Project Glasswing, and it has its fingers in a broad spectrum of technology.

It is hard to get a read on what Wall Street expects from artificial intelligence (AI) because the technology is developing so rapidly. News from AI industry leaders like Anthropic can lead to massive changes in investor perception. When it comes to cybersecurity, Anthropic's recently announced Project Glasswing suggests that companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD 7.46%) and Microsoft (MSFT 0.34%) are well-positioned even in the AI age. Here's why you might want to buy each one.

Bad players will never go away

Here's an unfortunate truth of life: there will always be bad people who do bad things. There's no need to try to understand why bad people do what they do; it is enough to know that you will never rid the world of such people. The best you can do is try to protect yourself from them. When it comes to technology, that means cybersecurity.

A frustrated investor looking at a computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

There's an argument to be made that artificial intelligence can be used in a cybersecurity context. However, cybercriminals will use AI as well. So companies need more than just AI, which is why Anthropic's Project Glasswing is so notable. It is an admission that AI alone can't handle the cybersecurity threat; it has to be a partnership with human-driven businesses.

The list of partners that Anthropic is working with on Project Glasswing is impressive, including Amazon (AMZN +5.61%) Web Services, Apple (AAPL +0.61%), Broadcom (AVGO +1.33%), Cisco (CSCO 0.70%), Google, JPMorganChase (JPM +0.84%), Nvidia (NVDA +0.99%), CrowdStrike, and Microsoft, among others. CrowdStrike and Microsoft are two you might want to look at right now.

CrowdStrike has specific cybersecurity knowledge

CrowdStrike specializes in what's often called endpoint security, which means it sits at the frontlines of cybersecurity risk. It helps protect things like computers, cellphones, and tablets from cyber threats. In other words, it lives where humans are interacting with technology. Even with AI, that's going to remain an important risk point when it comes to cybersecurity.

CrowdStrike Stock Quote

NASDAQ: CRWD

CrowdStrike
Today's Change
(-7.46%) $-31.83
Current Price
$394.68

That will be as true in 2026 as it will be in future decades. But the key story around CrowdStrike is that it is really a service provider with subscriptions making up the vast majority of its top line. That's recurring income that is annuity-like in nature, noting that the company had a 97% retention rate in its most recent quarter. With the stock down more than 20% from its 52-week high, the price looks fairly reasonable from a historical perspective with a price-to-sales ratio that is in line with its five-year average.

Microsoft touches everything and looks cheaper than it has in years

Microsoft isn't a cybersecurity specialist, though it plays an important role across many parts of the cybersecurity effort. All in, it is one of the world's largest and most diversified tech companies. This is likely the reason why Microsoft is part of Project Glasswing. However, the real reason to be interested in the shares today is more mundane: the stock has fallen 30% from its 52-week high.

Microsoft Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MSFT

Microsoft
Today's Change
(-0.34%) $-1.26
Current Price
$373.07

That's left the stocks' price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book ratios below the norms of the past few years. The stock is still expensive on an absolute basis, but for tech investors who believe AI is changing everything, Microsoft is a solid way to cover a lot of ground, including cybersecurity.

Criminals aren't going away in 2026

Human nature isn't going to change in 2026. While companies like Anthropic and its Project Glasswing partners CrowdStrike and Microsoft are working to improve cybersecurity, criminals will be using AI to do bad things. It's why Anthropic created Project Glasswing, which is based on an AI so powerful that it trained itself to become a world-class hacker. If you are a long-term growth investor, it could make sense to pick up some shares of CrowdStrike and Microsoft while Wall Street is downbeat on their prospects even though AI companies like Anthropic see them as vital cybersecurity partners.

Read Next

About the Author

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
TMFReubenGBrewer

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
NASDAQ: MSFT
$373.07
(-0.34%)-$1.26
CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
NASDAQ: CRWD
$394.68
(-7.46%)-$31.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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