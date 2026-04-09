Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,824.66
+0.6%
+41.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,185.80
+0.6%
+275.88
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,822.42
+0.8%
+187.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$71,747.00
+1.1%
+$752.20
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$233.26
+5.4%
+$12.01
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$316.37
+0.5%
+$1.63
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$628.56
+2.6%
+$16.14
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$373.07
-0.3%
-$1.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.89
+1.0%
+$1.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$345.40
+0.6%
+$2.15
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Why Bloom Energy Stock Just Jumped

Bloom Energy should grow in Q1, but this growth looks more than priced into the stock.

By Rich Smith Apr 9, 2026 at 3:21PM EST

Key Points

  • Susquehanna lowered its price target on Bloom -- and the stock jumped anyway.
  • Analysts expect large increases in revenue and earnings from Bloom in Q1.

Bloom Energy (BE +9.10%) stock jumped 7.5% through 1:25 p.m. ET Thursday after investment bank Susquehanna lowered its price target -- but only to $173 per share.

With Bloom stock trading below $158 today, the analyst still sees $15 worth of upside in the hydrogen stock -- and Susquehanna is keeping a "positive" rating on Bloom.

Silver dice on a stock chart read BUY and SELL.

Image source: Getty Images.

What Susquehanna says about Bloom Energy stock

Bloom Energy is due to report Q1 2006 earnings on April 30. In anticipation of this, Susquehanna updated its estimates and tweaked its price target to match.

We don't know precisely what numbers Susquehanna has come up with, but judging from consensus estimates reported on Yahoo! Finance, most analysts are expecting big things from Bloom this quarter. Revenue of $535.2 million is expected to be up 64% year over year; earnings forecast at $0.13 per share should be more than four times what Bloom earned in the year-ago quarter.

And by the time 2026 is done, most analysts expect Bloom to end up with $1.39 per share in total profit -- up 83% year over year.

Bloom Energy Stock Quote

NYSE: BE

Bloom Energy
Today's Change
(9.10%) $13.35
Current Price
$160.13

How to value Bloom stock

But is that enough? At $158 per share, even $1.39 per share would still give Bloom stock a price-to-earnings ratio well north of 100, a valuation so extreme that even 83% annual growth might not justify it. Worse, the "$1.39" that analysts forecast for Bloom this year aren't even GAAP earnings, but only non-GAAP.

GAAP profit for the year should be closer to $0.96 per share, resulting in a P/E ratio of 165.

Free cash flow for the year is expected to be negative.

Even if Bloom manages to beat earnings somewhat this month, I see more risk than reward in the stock.

Read Next

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Bloom Energy Stock Quote
Bloom Energy
NYSE: BE
$160.13
(+9.10%)+$13.35

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services