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Why Circle Internet Stock Crashed Today

What's wrong with Circle's booming stablecoin growth? It's coming from all the wrong places.

By Anders Bylund Apr 9, 2026 at 4:07PM EST

Key Points

  • Compass Point downgraded Circle to "sell," citing margin pressure from distribution deals.
  • The stock has dropped 43% since October but still trades at a premium valuation.
  • USD Coin yields around 4.1% on some lending platforms without Circle's equity volatility.

Shares of Circle Internet Group (CRCL 9.96%) closed 10.2% lower on Thursday. The issuer of the popular USD Coin (USDC +0.00%) stablecoin received a skeptical review from analyst firm Compass Point.

Circle's growth is coming from the wrong places

Compass Point analyst Ed Engel lowered his Circle recommendation from "neutral" to "sell." The firm's target price dropped from $79 to $77 per share, citing signs of lower profit margins in recent USD Coin activity.

More specifically, USD Coin has seen dramatic usage growth on crypto-trading platforms carrying costly distribution deals with Circle. Crypto brokerages without these deals tend to generate more profit for Circle, so Engel expects disappointing gross margins and bottom-line profits under these circumstances.

Circle Internet Group Stock Quote

NYSE: CRCL

Circle Internet Group
Today's Change
(-9.96%) $-9.41
Current Price
$85.03

Big revenue, shrinking margins, red ink ahead

Circle's revenues soared to $2.75 billion in fiscal year 2025, a 64% increase from 2024. But the gross profit margin fell from 10.5% to 5.9%, leaving little room for positive earnings if the compression continues in 2026. Indeed, Circle moved from strongly positive earnings in 2023 to lower profits in 2024 and red ink on the 2025 bottom line.

It's not easy to turn a profit by managing a cryptocurrency that's always worth exactly $1 per coin. That's especially true in a wobbly economy with limited access to high-yield debt papers.

Circle may seem better off avoiding the profit margin hit from generous distribution deals, but that's a shortsighted analysis. Like many growth stocks, Circle is taking some losses while building a large customer base.

A humanoid robot cointing coins by the office window.

Image source: Getty Images.

Circle has dropped 43% from its October highs, which sounds like a bargain until you check the price tag. Circle's stock still trades at 49 times trailing earnings and 7.6 times sales. That's a lot of optimism baked in for a company whose margins are moving in the wrong direction.

Risk-tolerant investors might see this pullback as an entry point. More conservative investors have another option: simply holding USD Coin itself. The stablecoin yields around 4.1% on lending platforms, and it's never lost 43% of its value in half a year. It's also never gained 43%, to be fair. But that would certainly be a safer way to play the stablecoin market.

Read Next

About the Author

Anders Bylund
Anders Bylund is a contributing Motley Fool media and technology analyst covering semiconductors, cloud computing, internet infrastructure, quantum computing, and streaming media. Previously, Anders was a systems administrator for Nielsen Technology and CSX, gaining hands-on experience with enterprise-class systems. He was also a freelance writer for Ars Technica, TIME, USA Today, CNN, WIRED, and AOL's Daily Finance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in library and information sciences from Florida State University. He believes in coyotes and time as an abstract.
TMFZahrim
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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Circle Internet Group Stock Quote
Circle Internet Group
NYSE: CRCL
$85.10
(-9.89%)-$9.34
USDC Stock Quote
USDC
CRYPTO: USDC
$1.00
(-0.00%)-$0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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