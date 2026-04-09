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3 Crypto Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

When the next crypto boom appears, you'll want to be holding Circle, Coinbase, and Strategy.

By Dominic Basulto Apr 9, 2026 at 6:43AM EST

Key Points

  • Circle is a direct play on the future of stablecoins, which could grow tenfold by 2030.
  • Coinbase is morphing into the "everything exchange," where investors can trade far more than just cryptocurrencies.
  • Strategy, with nearly $50 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet, is a highly levered bet on the future of the world's top cryptocurrency.

Now is the time to be bargain-hunting in the crypto sector. Top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC +1.06%) and Ethereum (ETH +0.11%) are down anywhere from 20% to 40% for the year, and that means top crypto stocks are also on deep-discount sale.

Once the next crypto boom begins, these are the stocks that are going to skyrocket in value. There is no such thing as a guarantee in the crypto market, but here are three stocks that could help make you a fortune when the inevitable market rebound begins.

On investor in a t-shirt staring in shock at a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Circle Internet Group

My top pick right now is Circle Internet Group (CRCL 9.89%), the issuer of the popular USDC (USDC +0.00%) stablecoin. Right now, USDC ranks as the second-most-popular stablecoin in the world, with a massive $77 billion market cap.

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the stablecoin market could grow tenfold between now and 2030, and that's why I'm excited about Circle's future growth prospects. USDC is almost guaranteed to go along for the ride, and that's going to propel Circle significantly higher.

Circle Internet Group Stock Quote

NYSE: CRCL

Circle Internet Group
Today's Change
(-9.89%) $-9.34
Current Price
$85.10

That being said, Circle has underperformed since its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) last year. At a current price of $90, it's nowhere close to its 52-week high of nearly $300. From my perspective, this has more to do with the uncertain regulatory environment for stablecoins right now than it does with any real weakness in Circle's underlying business model.

2. Coinbase

If you're looking for broader exposure to the crypto market than just stablecoins, Coinbase Global (COIN 3.47%) could be worth a closer look. While many still think of Coinbase primarily as a cryptocurrency exchange, the company is now in the midst of a full-scale strategic revamp.

Coinbase Global Stock Quote

NASDAQ: COIN

Coinbase Global
Today's Change
(-3.47%) $-6.07
Current Price
$169.02

In an effort to smooth out its earnings, Coinbase has been making moves to become the "everything exchange." Simply put, this means that people will be able to trade far more than just cryptocurrencies on the Coinbase platform. The company has already added prediction market-style event contracts, thanks to a new partnership with Kalshi.

But that's really just scratching the surface. Coinbase is also getting into tokenized equities. With that in mind, the company recently unveiled stock trading for all U.S. users. And Coinbase is also making a pivot into artificial intelligence (AI), with new initiatives related to AI agents. The eventual goal, says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, is to become the No. 1 financial services app in the world.

3. Strategy

Finally, there's Strategy (MSTR +0.44%), the company formerly known as MicroStrategy. There's simply no better Bitcoin proxy stock out there. That's because Strategy is now the No. 1 corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world. Strategy's Bitcoin hoard is now worth close to $50 billion, and the company shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. On a regular basis, the company unveils news of another big Bitcoin buy.

Strategy Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MSTR

Strategy
Today's Change
(0.44%) $0.56
Current Price
$128.86

Until Bitcoin's recent market downturn, Strategy was the stock you wanted to own. It was even outperforming Bitcoin, and the growing consensus was that Strategy had figured out a way to out-Bitcoin Bitcoin.

The only problem, of course, is that Strategy stock is highly levered to the price of Bitcoin. When Bitcoin is soaring, so is Strategy. And when Bitcoin is in deep decline, Strategy looks like an absolutely atrocious investment. It's now down 57% over the past year, mirroring Bitcoin's decline of 47% from its all-time high.

The need for long-term thinking

I can't emphasize enough that these are crypto stocks that you need to be willing to hold for the long haul. That's because cryptocurrencies typically follow a four-year cycle of boom and bust, and crypto stocks are obviously going to be very highly correlated with that cycle. If you're buying now, you need to be ready for a further decline in value in 2026, even for the top crypto names.

In 2026, for example, Coinbase is down 25%, and Strategy is down 21%. Until Bitcoin turns things around, you will need to be patient. But that patience could pay off big later when the next crypto boom cycle appears.

Read Next

About the Author

Dominic Basulto
Dominic Basulto is a contributing Motley Fool crypto analyst covering cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and crypto-related companies. Prior to The Motley Fool, Dominic was a technology and innovation journalist at The Washington Post and Fortune. He holds a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and an MBA in finance from Yale School of Management.
TMFCryptoDom
X@dominicbasulto

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Circle Internet Group, Ethereum, and USDC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Circle Internet Group Stock Quote
Circle Internet Group
NYSE: CRCL
$85.10
(-9.89%)-$9.34
Strategy Stock Quote
Strategy
NASDAQ: MSTR
$128.84
(+0.42%)+$0.54
Coinbase Global Stock Quote
Coinbase Global
NASDAQ: COIN
$169.02
(-3.47%)-$6.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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