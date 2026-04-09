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Why Marvell Stock Climbed Today

The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker's share price is set to jump 25%, according to a major investment bank.

By Joe Tenebruso Apr 9, 2026 at 6:30PM EST

Key Points

  • AI data centers need high-speed networking solutions.
  • Marvell's optical equipment is enabling ultra-fast data transmission.

Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL +4.79%) rose on Thursday, following positive analyst remarks.

By the close of trading, Marvell's stock price was up nearly 5%.

Marvell Technology's logo is superimposed on a building.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

It's all about the optics

Marvell is perhaps best known for its custom chip design services. The semiconductor maker's application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are used by cloud data center operators to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Yet investors are not yet fully appreciating the value of Marvell's optical components business, according to Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley.

Marvell Technology Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MRVL

Marvell Technology
Today's Change
(4.79%) $5.48
Current Price
$119.87

O'Malley estimates that Marvell's optical-networking sales will surge up to 90% in 2026 and 2027. This equipment enables high-speed data transmission within advanced AI infrastructure.

In turn, O'Malley sees Marvell's share price climbing 25% to $150.

Smart dealmaking should fuel Marvell's growth

Marvell acquired Celestial AI -- a leader in high-performance, power-efficient connectivity tools -- for $3.25 billion in December. The deal bolstered Marvell's optical technology and broadened its product offerings.

Marvell also announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia in March. The two companies are integrating Marvell's custom chips and networking solutions into Nvidia's massively popular AI computing platform. As part of the agreement, Nvidia is investing $2 billion in Marvell to help fund its expansion.

Read Next

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst with more than 3,000 financial bylines to his name. Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, Crypto Society, and other top-rated investing services. He also managed Tier 1 Investments, a market-crushing real-money portfolio with 24.58% annualized returns. Joe graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
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X@Tier1Investor

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Marvell Technology Stock Quote
Marvell Technology
NASDAQ: MRVL
$119.87
(+4.79%)+$5.48
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NASDAQ: NVDA
$183.89
(+0.99%)+$1.81
Barclays Stock Quote
Barclays
NYSE: BCS
$23.40
(-0.47%)-$0.11
Barclays Plc Stock Quote
Barclays Plc
LSE: BARC
$436.40
(+0.68%)+$2.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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