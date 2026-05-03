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Why General Dynamics Stock Is Rising

Defense spending is surging.

By Joe Tenebruso May 3, 2026 at 10:35PM EST

Key Points

  • General Dynamics saw growth in all four of its major business lines.
  • President Trump's $1.5 trillion defense budget request could be a powerful growth driver.

Shares of General Dynamics (GD +0.94%) rose this past week after the aerospace and defense giant delivered strong quarterly results.

A Gulfstream G500 is flying above sunlit clouds.

The Gulfstream G500. Image source: General Dynamics.

Broad-based gains

General Dynamics' first-quarter revenue climbed 10.3% year over year to $13.5 billion.

Sales of the shipbuilder's marine systems jumped 21% to $4.3 billion, driven by orders of Virginia and Columbia class submarines. Higher demand for artillery units drove a 4.9% increase in sales of the defense contractor's combat systems to $2.3 billion. And technologies revenue rose 4.2% to $3.6 billion.

Revenue in the company's aerospace division, which designs and builds Gulfstream business jets, grew by 8.4% to $3.3 billion.

General Dynamics Stock Quote

NYSE: GD

General Dynamics
Today's Change
(0.94%) $3.24
Current Price
$349.08

All told, General Dynamics' operating earnings leaped 12% to $1.4 billion, or $4.10 per share.

Better still, the company generated free cash flow of nearly $2 billion, which enabled it to reward shareholders with $405 million in dividends.

Demand for defensive systems is rising

General Dynamics' order backlog swelled to $188.4 billion in total estimated contract value by quarter's end. That impressive figure is likely to grow even larger in the coming years.

General Dynamics stands to benefit from the Trump administration's proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget. The request represents the largest annual increase in national security spending since World War II.

Read Next

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst with more than 3,000 financial bylines to his name. Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, Crypto Society, and other top-rated investing services. He also managed Tier 1 Investments, a market-crushing real-money portfolio with 24.58% annualized returns. Joe graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

General Dynamics Stock Quote
General Dynamics
NYSE: GD
$349.08
(+0.94%)+$3.24

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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