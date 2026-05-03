Accessibility Menu
 
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
7,200.75
-0.4%
-29.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.90
-1.1%
-557.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
25,067.80
-0.2%
-46.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$80,810.00
+2.3%
+$1,820.04
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$276.83
-1.2%
-$3.31
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$271.92
+1.4%
+$3.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$380.01
-0.8%
-$3.21
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$610.48
+0.3%
+$1.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$413.38
-0.3%
-$1.06
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$198.52
+0.0%
+$0.07
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$392.45
+0.4%
+$1.63
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Why Poet Technologies Stock Crashed This Week

Poet stock plummeted more than 50% on news that has raised some big questions about its outlook.

By Keith Noonan May 3, 2026 at 12:56PM EST

Key Points

  • After more than doubling in the previous week's trading, Poet stock lost more than half of its value this week.
  • The valuation pullback stemmed from news that Marvell had canceled an order with Poet.

After huge gains in last week's trading, Poet Technologies (POET 2.74%) stock got hit with a massive pullback this week. The fiber-optics specialist's share price fell 51.6% over the period.

Poet stock has seen incredible volatility over the last couple of weeks in conjunction with developments connected to orders the company was supposed to have with a potentially crucial customer. The company's share price more than doubled on an apparent confirmation that the tech specialist had a contract with Marvell Technology, but its valuation gave up all of the gains after it was revealed that Marvell had backed out of the deal.

A person looking at a stock chart line going down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Poet stock moves have been wild the last two weeks

In an interview with Stocktwits published April 21, Poet CFO Thomas Mika seemingly confirmed that the company had an order with Celestial AI -- a company that Marvell Technology had acquired this past February. The news caused the stock to more than double inside of a week, but the good times didn't last for long.

On April 27, Poet published an update announcing that it had received notice of the order's cancellation from Marvell on April 23. Marvell cited the order's disclosure being in violation of confidentiality agreements as a key reason for backing out of the deal. Expectations that Poet's technology would be integrated into Marvell's tech stack had been a driving bullish catalyst for the stock, and the cancellation news caused a dramatic pullback for the optics specialist's share price.

Poet Technologies Stock Quote

NASDAQ: POET

Poet Technologies
Today's Change
(-2.74%) $-0.20
Current Price
$7.11

What's next for Poet?

The Marvell order cancellation raises some big questions for Poet's outlook. While the disclosure of the purchase relationship with Celestial AI may in fact have been the primary reason for Marvell canceling the deal, there's very little visibility on the details of the order cancellation. While Poet said that it has secured an order from a separate customer worth roughly $5 million, Marvell's move to cancel the order suggests that Poet's tech wasn't essential for its strategies and raises questions about the optics specialist's commercialization outlook this year and beyond.

Read Next

About the Author

Keith Noonan
Keith Noonan is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering technology, consumer goods, and other sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston College.
TMFNoons

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Poet Technologies Stock Quote
Poet Technologies
NASDAQ: POET
$7.11
(-2.74%)-$0.20
Marvell Technology Stock Quote
Marvell Technology
NASDAQ: MRVL
$163.66
(-0.78%)-$1.29

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services