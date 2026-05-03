Why Roblox Stock Is Falling -- and Why I'm Still Not Buying the Stock

Shares of Roblox (RBLX +5.41%) plunged 18% on Friday following the gaming platform's first-quarter earnings update. The stock now trades at about $45 as of this writing -- down roughly 70% from a 52-week high of $150.59 reached last year.

Notably, the stock's pullback isn't really about the quarter itself. Bookings jumped 43% year over year, and daily active users hit 132 million. The issue is what management said about the rest of 2026. With headwinds from its age-verification efforts turning out to be deeper than expected, Roblox cut its full-year bookings forecast by nearly $1 billion at the midpoint.

So with shares now well off their highs, is it time to step in?

I don't think so -- and here's why.

Strong on the surface

On most metrics, Roblox's first-quarter results looked solid.

The gaming company's first-quarter revenue rose 39% year over year to $1.44 billion. Bookings, which capture purchases of the platform's Robux virtual currency before they convert to recognized revenue, grew 43% to $1.73 billion. And daily active users averaged 132 million -- up 35% from a year earlier. Further, hours engaged on the platform climbed 43% to 31 billion.

And the company grew nicely in areas that highlight the company's longer-term growth opportunities. International daily active users grew 40%, and gaming experiences outside its top 10 accounted for 65% of the quarter's growth in Robux spend.

Roblox also generated $596 million in free cash flow during the quarter -- up 40% year over year, lifting its cash and investments to $6.2 billion.

Why I'm still on the sidelines

The reason for investor pessimism toward the stock recently, therefore, isn't the company's latest quarterly results but what management said about what's ahead.

Roblox now expects full-year 2026 bookings of $7.33 billion to $7.60 billion -- down from its prior guide of $8.28 billion to $8.55 billion issued just three months ago. The midpoint of the new range translates to bookings growth of about 10% in 2026 -- well below the roughly 24% growth previously implied. And for Q2 specifically, the company expects only 8% to 12% bookings growth and a sequential decline in daily active users.

And it's a stark deceleration. Bookings grew 63% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 43% in Q1. A step down to 8% to 12% would be jarring.

Further, Roblox's free cash flow guidance for 2026 of $1.05 billion to $1.275 billion now implies a year-over-year decline of 6% to 22%.

The culprit for Roblox's weak second-quarter guidance, management explained during the company's quarterly update, is the rollout of mandatory age verification that began in January. Through Q1, 51% of global users had completed age checks, with U.S. penetration at 65%. The process restricts how users can communicate on the platform, and that's hurting both content virality and new-user acquisition.

Chief financial officer Naveen Chopra said during Roblox's first-quarter earnings call that the company's change in guidance reflects the impact of its safety efforts on its business. This age checking, Chopra explained, "has a follow-on impact to communications, and that affects both users that have age checked as well as those that have not."

Expand NYSE : RBLX Roblox Today's Change ( 5.41 %) $ 2.44 Current Price $ 47.57 Key Data Points Market Cap $34B Day's Range $ 44.60 - $ 48.43 52wk Range $ 41.75 - $ 150.59 Volume 66K Avg Vol 11M Gross Margin 24.09 %

And here's another factor that hurts the stock's outlook: valuation. At about $45 per share, Roblox trades at roughly 4.5 times the midpoint of management's 2026 bookings guidance -- still a rich multiple for a business that's decelerating sharply and has never reported a profit on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. Management is also guiding for a net loss above $1 billion this year.

To be fair, the long-term is still compelling. The company is leaning into older-age content and a new "Roblox Reality" initiative aimed at photorealistic gaming. Chopra also described Roblox's safety push as a potential "compounding moat."

Overall, the stock may be down sharply, but the underlying business is also less certain than it was. Until age-verification headwinds show clear signs of stabilizing and the stock is priced more attractively, I'd rather wait this one out.