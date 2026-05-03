Why Tilray's Marijuana Rescheduling Sizzle Has Fizzled

Marijuana stocks experienced a short-lived surge back on April 22. Tilray Brands (TLRY 4.22%) was no exception.

The boost was triggered by news of the Department of Justice's plans to reschedule regulated marijuana products from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

However, soon after this rally took shape, these same stocks coughed back their gains, and then some. After surging from around $7 to around $8 per share in a matter of hours, Tilray stock dropped closer to $6.

Why rescheduling excitement proved short-lived

To some degree, there may have been "buy the rumor, sell the news" at play in cannabis stocks with the rescheduling news. However, it's not surprising that the market quickly went from bullish to bearish regarding this news.

Expand NASDAQ : TLRY Tilray Brands Today's Change ( -4.22 %) $ -0.26 Current Price $ 5.90 Key Data Points Market Cap $706M Day's Range $ 5.89 - $ 6.32 52wk Range $ 3.51 - $ 23.20 Volume 3.1K Avg Vol 4.3M Gross Margin 23.71 %

For one, the announcement, issued by the Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration, only granted immediate rescheduling of FDA-approved and state-regulated medical marijuana products from Schedule I to Schedule III. Proposed plans to fully reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III are pending an administrative hearing process, albeit an expedited one.

Second, even a full-on rescheduling of marijuana, if approved immediately, wouldn't matter much for Cannabis companies like Tilray.

What this means for Tilray

Rescheduling does matter greatly. Moving from Schedule I to Schedule III takes marijuana out of the same league as heroin, and places it in the same category as prescription drugs. Under Schedule III, cannabis companies would also no longer be subject to Section 280E tax rules, which basically disallow all regular expense deductions for marijuana businesses.

Still, it's not just rescheduling that needs to happen on the federal level. Tilray and its Canada-based peers need full legalization to occur as well.

In the meantime, stick to the sidelines with this risky growth stock. As regulatory progress remains a work in progress, long-standing company-specific issues, including persistent losses and the poor performance of Tilray's line of cannabis-infused beverages, could keep weighing on shares.