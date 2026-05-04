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Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Could Soar 33% or More, According to Wall Street

Analysts think that steep pullbacks present excellent buying opportunities for these stocks.

By Keith Speights May 4, 2026 at 4:40AM EST

Key Points

  • Anthropic's entrance into the design market has sparked concerns about Figma.
  • ServiceNow is a victim of the "SaaSpocalypse."
  • MongoDB's lower-than-expected guidance worried some investors.

With the stock market setting record highs, is the old saying that "a rising tide lifts all boats" holding? Nope. Quite a few tech stocks have plunged this year.

However, analysts think that the steep declines don't reflect companies' long-term prospects, in some cases. Here are three beaten-down tech stocks that could soar 33% or more, according to Wall Street.

A finger pointing to a drawing of a rocket with a stock chart and a line with arrow that's sloping upward.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Figma

Figma (FIG +6.67%) dominates the collaborative design software market. The company's products are used by a "who's who" in the technology world, including Atlassian (TEAM +4.95%), Duolingo (DUOL 0.36%), Microsoft (MSFT 0.26%), Netflix (NFLX 1.10%), and Zoom (ZM +3.09%).

The stock plunged 68% in 2025. It's down another 49% so far this year. What's happening with Figma? One issue is that the company went public in July 2025 at an exorbitant valuation. Historically, such IPO stocks have often declined sharply after the hype wears off. Anthropic's entrance into the design market with its Claude Design product has also sparked concerns about a serious threat to Figma's business.

Figma Stock Quote

NYSE: FIG

Figma
Today's Change
(6.67%) $1.25
Current Price
$19.99

However, Wall Street seems to think the sell-off was overdone. The average 12-month price target for Figma is roughly 114% above the current share price. What do analysts see that many investors don't?

Figma continues to deliver exceptionally strong growth. The company's revenue soared 40% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. Its net dollar retention rate is a sky-high 136%. And while competition from Anthropic could be worrisome, Figma's tight integration with Claude Code could prevent designers from jumping ship.

2. ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NOW +0.89%) markets a cloud-based platform that automates digital workflow across enterprises. More than 95 billion workflows run on its software each year. ServiceNow's customer base includes more than 8,800 organizations worldwide -- and over 85% of the Fortune 100.

As with Figma, ServiceNow's slump began last year and intensified in 2026. The stock has plummeted more than 40% year to date. The recent decline is a direct result of a sell-off of SaaS stocks so severe that it was given the nickname "SaaSpocalypse." Investors dumped shares of software companies amid fears that AI would disrupt their businesses.

ServiceNow Stock Quote

NYSE: NOW

ServiceNow
Today's Change
(0.89%) $0.81
Current Price
$91.97

Wall Street views the meltdown as an opportunity to buy ServiceNow. The average price target for the stock reflects a potential upside of more than 60%. Of the 48 analysts surveyed by S&P Global (SPGI 0.36%), 43 rated ServiceNow as a "buy" or "strong buy."

Analysts seem to agree with ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott about the impact of AI on the company. McDermott doesn't see AI as a threat. Instead, he said in the company's Q1 earnings call, "There has never been a tailwind for ServiceNow like AI."

3. MongoDB

MongoDB (MDB +0.47%) makes databases for today's technological landscape. Its Atlas cloud-based database is especially popular. More than 60,000 customers use MongoDB's products, including around three-fourths of the Fortune 100.

While MongoDB's name stems from the word "humongous," its stock performance hasn't lived up to its name in 2026. MongoDB's shares soared 80% last year but are down around 37% over the last four months. Investors were concerned after the company provided weaker-than-expected revenue guidance in its March quarterly update.

MongoDB Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MDB

MongoDB
Today's Change
(0.47%) $1.23
Current Price
$264.69

Analysts don't appear to be worried about MongoDB, though. The consensus 12-month price target is 33% higher than the current share price. Thirty of the 39 analysts surveyed by S&P Global rated MongoDB as a "buy" or "strong buy."

MongoDB's fundamentals remain strong. Even with growth rates slowing somewhat, the company's long-term prospects look bright. The database market is growing, with AI expanding the opportunity.

Is Wall Street right?

I don't know if Figma, ServiceNow, and MongoDB will hit analysts' price targets over the next 12 months. However, I do think that Wall Street is right to be generally optimistic about all three tech stocks.

Figma is the biggest question mark to me. Although the company should remain highly successful, I'd like to see whether Claude Design significantly impacts its business. I don't have reservations about ServiceNow and MongoDB, though. Both stocks appear to be good buys on the steep pullbacks.

Read Next

About the Author

Keith Speights
Keith Speights is a contributing Motley Fool healthcare analyst covering publicly traded companies across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, technology, and marijuana. Prior to The Motley Fool, Keith was CEO of Constant Care Technology, a healthcare technology company; vice president of American HealthTech, a healthcare software company; and a director of operations for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, a health insurer. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Mississippi State University.
TMFFishBiz

Keith Speights has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian, Duolingo, Figma, Microsoft, MongoDB, Netflix, S&P Global, ServiceNow, and Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Figma Stock Quote
Figma
NYSE: FIG
$19.99
(+6.67%)+$1.25
Netflix Stock Quote
Netflix
NASDAQ: NFLX
$91.05
(-1.10%)-$1.01
Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
NASDAQ: MSFT
$413.38
(-0.26%)-$1.06
S&P Global Stock Quote
S&P Global
NYSE: SPGI
$424.75
(-0.31%)-$1.31
ServiceNow Stock Quote
ServiceNow
NYSE: NOW
$91.97
(+0.89%)+$0.81
Atlassian Stock Quote
Atlassian
NASDAQ: TEAM
$93.28
(+4.95%)+$4.40
MongoDB Stock Quote
MongoDB
NASDAQ: MDB
$264.66
(+0.46%)+$1.20
Zoom Communications Stock Quote
Zoom Communications
NASDAQ: ZM
$106.64
(+3.09%)+$3.20
Duolingo Stock Quote
Duolingo
NASDAQ: DUOL
$110.85
(-0.36%)-$0.40

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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