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Why AppLovin Stock Gained 12% in April

AppLovin outperformed the broader SaaS sector.

By Jeremy Bowman May 5, 2026 at 12:41AM EST

Key Points

  • AppLovin got a pair of positive analyst notes last month.
  • The stock is still sensitive to broader fears about AI disruption on software.
  • The stock looks well-priced considering its growth rate.

Shares of AppLovin (APP +3.26%) were moving higher last month as the adtech company bucked some of the headwinds in the software sector.

It was a roller coaster month for the stock, with shares trading up nearly 25% at one point, and AppLovin finished April up 12%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, a few strong days in the middle of the month were responsible for the stock's gains.

APP Chart

APP data by YCharts

What happened with AppLovin last month

Like the rest of the software sector, AppLovin slipped on April 8 as Anthropic announced its new Mythos AI model, which was reportedly too powerful to be released to the general public and could be a cybersecurity threat.

AppLovin bounced back with the help of some favorable analyst notes. Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and a price target of $710, implying upside of roughly $710, citing an "attractive, multi-year growth opportunity."

The following week, Argus initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $520, noting that its performance has been strong even as the stock has been hurt by broader concerns about software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks.

After heating up on a broader rebound in the software sector, the stock fell in line with a post-earnings sell-off in ServiceNow, one of the biggest SaaS stocks, and a stock that has been one of the biggest targets of disruption fears, and it's fallen more than 50% from its peak in late 2024. ServiceNow matched estimates in the quarter, but margin compression sent the stock tumbling and led to fears that its conventional seat-based model is facing a threat from new AI programs like Anthropic's Claude Code.

AppLovin has a much different focus, on adtech, but investors nonetheless see it as having similar vulnerabilities.

A chart showing ad growth.

Image source: Getty Images.

What's next for AppLovin

AppLovin is set to report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, and the stock is likely to make a big move. AppLovin has broken out in recent years as it pivoted from being a mobile gaming developer to selling the adtech it developed alongside those games.

Analysts are expecting revenue to increase 19.6% to $1.78 billion, which includes a headwind for the sale of the mobile game business a year ago, and for adjusted earnings per share to jump from $1.67 to $3.45. Considering the company's growth, the stock is starting to look attractively priced at a forward P/E of 30.

Read Next

About the Author

Jeremy Bowman
Jeremy Bowman has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst, covering technology, consumer goods, and macroeconomic trends since 2011. Before The Motley Fool, Jeremy was a newspaper reporter, restaurant manager, and English teacher abroad. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Colorado College and a master’s degree in business administration from American University. One of his Motley Fool headlines was briefly featured on Late Night with Stephen Colbert.
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Stocks Mentioned

AppLovin Stock Quote
AppLovin
NASDAQ: APP
$474.99
(+3.26%)+$14.99
ServiceNow Stock Quote
ServiceNow
NYSE: NOW
$91.92
(+0.83%)+$0.76

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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