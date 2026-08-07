Shares of fertility benefits management company Progyny (PGNY -6.98%) are down 6% on Friday as of 11 a.m. ET, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Sales rose 5% (11% minus a large client's departure last year), and adjusted earnings per share jumped 15%, outpacing Wall Street's expectations. However, management guidance for Q3 sales to rise only 7% to 11%, along with a slight sequential earnings dip, prompted today's negative market reaction.

Expand NASDAQ : PGNY Progyny Today's Change ( -6.98 %) $ -2.11 Current Price $ 28.10 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.2B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 25.09 - $ 29.25 52wk Range $ 16.10 - $ 33.06 Volume 3.2M Avg Vol 1.4M Gross Margin 24.57%

I don't think this is bad guidance; it's probably just a bit conservative for a company heading into its busy season. Ultimately, it was a solid Q2 for Progyny as gross profit margins expanded 180 basis points, which is a big deal as the company morphs from a pure-growth stock to more of a profitable compounder (hopefully). Meanwhile, the average number of covered members rose by 7% to 7.2 million, and utilization rates continued to inch higher, suggesting that the company's suite of fertility and women's health solutions remains popular.

While I'm hesitant to say just how wide Progyny's moat may be, management believes retention rates have been near 100% in 2026, and roughly 30% of clients have increased their buying. Now, Progyny is shifting its focus from companies with more than 1,000 employees to smaller firms with 100 or more employees through its Progyny Select offering. This is a pooled risk model that lets smaller employers participate in Progyny's offerings at a fixed price. This could make the offerings affordable for smaller companies that would previously have been scared off by large one-off costs incurred by their employees in the program.

This Progyny Select offering could provide the next chapter of growth for Progyny if all goes well, so I think the stock will be worth monitoring. Though the stock trades at 35 times free cash flow (after stock-based compensation), management has done a good job offsetting this dilution by lowering its share count by 8% annually over the last three years. Progyny is already a core holding for me, and I may add to my position in the stock again.