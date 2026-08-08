Trading on the world's biggest crypto exchanges is in decline, at least on the basis of the volume of money changing hands. The 17 largest centralized venues cleared $2.3 trillion in spot crypto volume in the second quarter of 2026, down from $3.1 trillion in Q1, and far below the record $6.3 trillion cleared in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Under normal circumstances, this kind of sharp volume drop is a sign of investors' capitulation to poor market conditions, after which they leave, paving the way for conditions to slowly recover. This time around, there's reason to suspect that the signal could be quite different, so let's take a look at what history says tends to happen next, and what's likely to flip the script.

The old bottom signal is probably getting thrown off

Exchange trading volume used to be a useful reflection of market sentiment.

When the market's hot, like during a bull run, traders tend to swap a lot of tokens on those exchanges, as they're keen to get exposure to growth and momentum, and less keen to hold stablecoins or cash. Plus, volatile periods tend to attract new investors, adding even more fuel to the fire. The reverse is true during periods of declining volume; during past bear markets, volume declined for months on end, bottoming out only right before the end of the bear phase (like potentially right now).

But there's a complicating factor that might prevent the recent dip in volume from being a clear signal that the bear market is in its final throes. A centralized exchange (CEX) holds your coins and handles orders using its own books, whereas a decentralized exchange (DEX) settles its trades directly on a blockchain, with full visibility to everyone, and with no middle layers in between. Through much of 2024, that on-chain share of overall spot crypto trading volume ran below 10%, but by July 2026 it had reached about 24%, an all-time high.

So the decline in spot trading volume on centralized exchanges that we're seeing right now is likely the result of the real exhaustion of market participants combined with the migration to decentralized venues or on-chain asset swapping without the help of an exchange at all.

Solana (SOL +2.90%), a fast and cheap chain, handled $50.8 billion of decentralized exchange trading volume in June alone. Its decentralized venues cleared much more than Ethereum's (ETH +0.21%) $29.4 billion in volume last month, and Ethereum in turn cleared much more than its smaller competitors.

Expand CRYPTO : SOL Solana Today's Change ( 2.90 %) $ 2.14 Current Price $ 75.86 Key Data Points Market Cap $44B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 73.83 - $ 76.63 52wk Range $ 60.40 - $ 252.78 Volume 1.4B

What's unprecedented is the share of trading now happening on-chain rather than the raw dollar totals -- but there's still another set of confounding factors here that could complicate things further.

The preferred asset classes to trade are changing, too

Spot crypto assets are no longer the main event, regardless of whether someone is trading them on a centralized or decentralized exchange.

The 10 biggest centralized exchanges saw $12.7 trillion in perpetual futures contract volume in Q2. And perpetuals trading volume fell by only about 10% in periods where spot volumes fell much harder. So the shift is toward decentralized venues as much as it is toward derivatives. That means focusing on spot volume is even less likely to be meaningful than it was before.

Additionally, the assets signaling the next recovery will probably not be coins alone.

Expand CRYPTO : ETH Ethereum Today's Change ( 0.21 %) $ 4.04 Current Price $ 1,917.48 Key Data Points Market Cap $231B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 1911.39 - $ 1924.43 52wk Range $ 1512.07 - $ 4946.05 Volume 3.4B

Tokenized stocks -- crypto tokens that represent equity ownership -- had $15.1 billion in trading volume in Q1 of 2026 alone, beating the $14.8 billion of the entire second half of 2025. As there isn't much in the way of historical data on tokenized stock trading volumes, it isn't clear how the metric even fits into crypto market trends, though it's probably the case that rising tokenized asset trading volume is bullish because of the transaction fees that the trading generates for the host chain.

So, investors need to appreciate that the crypto market is changing, and with it, the traditional harbingers of a concluding bear market or a building bull market are changing, too.

While the market is in an unprecedented state on the basis of the types of assets changing hands and where they're changing hands, one big generality almost certainly still applies. If people are trading assets using blockchains, the crypto market will probably do better if they're trading more volume than in the past. And if that's still true, history says the end of the bear market is nigh.