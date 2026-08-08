Many of the market's most-watched investors manage a small portfolio of stocks. Warren Buffett, for instance, managed a portfolio of around 40 to 50 stocks for Berkshire Hathaway, and Greg Abel whittled that down to 29 positions in the 2026 first quarter. Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management aims for only eight to 12 stocks and has 12 as of the end of June.

Then there's a completely different approach to investing management that involves thousands of stocks being traded frequently by large teams. That's how Israel "Izzy" Englander operates the hedge fund Millennium Management.

The classic hedge fund

At the end of Q1, Millennium owned 5,622 stocks, which is around how many it has at any given time. However, the end number is just a snapshot in a fast-changing environment. Whatever stocks are included in the quarterly snapshot may have looked different right before or after, which makes it difficult to define which stocks Millennium is bullish about.

The company calls itself a "diversified alternative investment firm," and it uses sophisticated investing strategies focused on risk management. It's the classic "hedge fund," employing various arbitrage and trading frameworks to nearly guarantee success and gains for its investors.

Some of its methods include:

Fundamental equity -- the standard investing approach of evaluating stocks based on their fundamentals.

Equities arbitrage, which is the practice of spotting and leveraging price inefficiencies.

Fixed income, which is buying government debt or similar securities with fixed interest, or, in Millennium's case, actively trading these securities.

Commodities trading.

The company employs 6,800 people and has 340 teams of traders making millions of trades daily; its daily average is 13 million. The firm has been around since 1989, and it has honed its skills over decades to produce solid results for people who entrust it with their money.

Don't try this at home

Millennium isn't publicly traded, and investors need minimum commitments in the millions to take part in the fund. Last year, Goldman Sachs (GS +0.68%) opened up participation to investors who would commit $1 million to $20 million.

Expand Index S&P 500 Index Today's Change ( 0.62 %) + 47.68 Index Level 7,757.64 Key Data Points Day's Range 7,719.19 - 7,763.08 52wk Range 6,316.91 - 7,793.68

If you don't have that much cash hanging around, don't try to mimic the fund's success. It requires thousands of traders who make this a daily job and use a complicated mix of high-level financial products and strategies.

The good news is, you don't need to be Izzy Englander to succeed as an investor. It can come from a strategy as simple as investing in a fund that tracks the S&P 500 or choosing your own diversified portfolio of around 50 stocks. The commonality is that you can both capitalize on the market to generate long-term wealth.