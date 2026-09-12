In 2025, Nvidia (NVDA -0.03%) became the first company to achieve a $5 trillion market cap as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom drove its business to new heights. The stock has added 1,390% since the AI boom began in January 2023, and Nvidia is still the world's most valuable company today.

In 2026, Micron Technology (MU -0.22%) achieved a $1 trillion market value just 48 days after reaching $500 billion, the fastest pace on record. The stock has added 1,860% since the AI boom began in January 2023, and its business is flourishing today due to a memory chip supply shortage.

Could Micron eventually be a $5 trillion company? Here's what investors should know.

Image source: The Motley Fool

Nvidia is a full-stack computing company

Nvidia designs differentiated chips that are generally superior to alternative solutions. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are considered the gold standard in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. But the company also combines those chips with networking, software, and other hardware to create powerful rack-scale compute platforms.

Nvidia has pricing power for a number of reasons. Its GPUs routinely deliver better results than other AI accelerators when benchmarked across training and inference tasks. Most AI applications are built around its CUDA software platform, which creates a lock-in effect because switching accelerators often requires costly, time-consuming code changes.

Additionally, Nvidia's full-stack strategy that spans hardware and software lets it optimize data center systems for performance and power efficiency in ways that most competitors cannot. That edge typically means Nvidia systems have the lowest total cost of ownership, according to CEO Jensen Huang.

Here's the big picture: Nvidia dominates the AI infrastructure market. It accounts for more than 80% of AI accelerator sales, it's the largest networking company in the world, and it's on pace to be the leading supplier of central processing units (CPUs) this year. Ultimately, Nvidia's involvement at every critical layer of the data center means it would be difficult to displace the company.

Micron is the third-largest memory chip manufacturer

Micron manufactures memory and data storage solutions built on DRAM and NAND flash technology. CPUs store information on NAND (long-term memory) and use DRAM (working memory) to perform tasks. Also, GPUs use a specialized type of DRAM called high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to accelerate complex tasks like AI by rapidly feeding data to the processor's cores.

Micron has benefited greatly from a critical supply shortage in memory chips fueled by the AI boom. However, the company ranks third in DRAM, HBM, and NAND market share after Samsung and SK Hynix, and it lacks a durable competitive advantage because memory chips are considered commodities, as chips from different suppliers are interchangeable.

"We do not believe Micron has an economic moat," wrote William Kerwin at Morningstar. "We view DRAM and NAND as commodity-like products prone to market supply/demand dynamics and steady pricing erosion." However, he also believes the AI boom will create a strong upcycle for the company in the medium term.

Here's the big picture: Micron manufacturers memory chips critical to AI workloads, and the company is growing at a phenomenal pace. Revenue rose 345% last quarter. But price increases made possible by a supply shortage (not something unique about Micron) were the driving force behind that growth, and history says that supply shortage will eventually become a supply glut that causes prices to crater.

Expand NASDAQ : MU Micron Technology Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 92 /100 Today's Change ( -0.22 %) $ -2.15 Current Price $ 975.26 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 967.38 - $ 993.99 52wk Range $ 154.65 - $ 1255.00 Volume 21.7M Avg Vol 41M Gross Margin 72.60% Dividend Yield 0.05%

Micron is unlikely to be a $5 trillion company in the near future

To summarize, Nvidia possesses structural pricing power because it designs cutting-edge silicon, networking, and software that are difficult for competitors to replicate. But Micron lacks structural pricing power because its commoditized chips are easily replicated, so prices are largely dictated by supply and demand.

Ultimately, Micron has very little chance of becoming the next Nvidia because it lacks a durable competitive advantage and its sales are tied to a highly cyclical market. Historical data corroborates that idea. In the last decade, Micron stock has dropped more than 25% on five occasions, while Nvidia stock has dropped more than 25% on just three occasions.

That past volatility probably foreshadows what investors can expect in the future. Micron currently trades at 22 times earnings, which matches the 10-year average. If memory chip prices fall when the supply shortage eases, as they have following past supply shortages, Micron stock could drop sharply as its earnings decline. For that reason, I doubt Micron will be worth $5 trillion any time soon.