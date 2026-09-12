Monster Beverage (MNST +0.72%) logged significant gains over the last 12 months. The stock rose by about 35% over that time frame amid revenue increases and growing popularity internationally.

Unfortunately, it faces headwinds over the next year that might compromise its growth trajectory. Given that, consumer staples stocks are unlikely to outperform the market over the next year. Here's why.

The state of Monster Beverage stock

Indeed, Monster Beverage has benefited from a solid performance in recent quarters. In the first six months of 2026, revenue of almost $4.9 billion increased by 23% year over year. Also, its net income for the same time frame was close to $1.2 billion, growing by approximately the same yearly percentage as revenue.

Monster has benefited from strong pricing power and a relatively asset-light business model, leveraging Coca-Cola's distribution infrastructure. Also, consumer demand for energy drinks has been strong, particularly outside of the U.S. That approach has helped Monster generate enough cash for share repurchases, and $900 million remains available for that purpose.

So, what's the problem? Well, analysts expect inflationary pressures to begin to weigh on sales growth. Moreover, market share gains by competitors such as Celsius Holdings may erode Monster's pricing power and limit revenue growth.

Such reasons may explain why analysts expect Monster's revenue growth to slow to a 17% yearly rate by the end of the year. In 2027, they forecast only 10% annual revenue growth, which could further sour investors on the stock.

Expand NASDAQ : MNST Monster Beverage Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 81 /100 Today's Change ( 0.72 %) $ 0.31 Current Price $ 43.40 Key Data Points Market Cap $85B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 42.88 - $ 43.52 52wk Range $ 31.50 - $ 50.17 Volume 7M Avg Vol 11.1M Gross Margin 55.55%

Consequently, Monster has retreated by approximately 15% from its July high. Additionally, its P/E ratio is at 40. That is not far above the five-year average of 38, but considering it has fallen as low as 28 during that period, it leaves Monster stock vulnerable to a pullback.

To be clear, such conditions likely do not make it a sell. Monster remains the second-most popular energy drink brand in the U.S. behind Red Bull. Also, a growth stoppage or reversal is unlikely to be in the cards. Nonetheless, the impending slowdown may not bode well for the stock over the next 12 months.

Monster Beverage stock is a hold

Over the next 12 months, investors should not expect a market-beating performance from Monster Beverage stock.

Indeed, it has recently benefited from rapid revenue growth and increasing international popularity. Unfortunately, competitors are on track to gain some ground on the company, and rising costs could take a further toll.

Amid such conditions, it is probably not a good time to buy the stock at an above-average valuation, especially when growth rates are set to slow.

Monster is likely to remain a leading brand among energy drinks, and its continued growth should bolster the stock in the long term. However, even though investors should not necessarily avoid Monster Beverage stock, shareholders should not expect a market-beating performance from it in the near term.