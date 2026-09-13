Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, I'm looking for cryptocurrencies with a few important characteristics. They must have the full support of the White House and Wall Street, and they must not have any regulatory clouds hovering over them. This should help to mitigate any political risk from the elections.

With that as a framework, there's one obvious cryptocurrency to buy right now. Yes, I'm talking about Bitcoin (BTC +0.47%).

Support from the White House

Since January 2025, the Trump administration has shown its support for the entire crypto industry. But only one cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- has been deemed "strategic" for the nation, resulting in the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. All other cryptocurrencies have been lumped into a digital asset stockpile.

Moreover, look carefully at moves made by the Trump family. Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump launched American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC +3.61%) in March 2025, and key Trump allies have launched Bitcoin treasury companies of their own following the 2024 election.

Expand CRYPTO : BTC Bitcoin Today's Change ( 0.47 %) $ 366.20 Current Price $ 77,641.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.6T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 76439.00 - $ 77811.00 52wk Range $ 57945.16 - $ 126079.89 Volume 20B

That leads me to think that the Trump administration will do everything in its power to prop up the price of Bitcoin. According to some, that's exactly what happened this August, when top crypto executives met at the White House. Trump made a few pronouncements about crypto, and the price of Bitcoin promptly took off.

Support from Wall Street

Bitcoin also has Wall Street's support, and it continues to launch new products for investors. First came the Bitcoin ETFs, then came the financial derivatives. The newest products are Bitcoin perpetual futures, which the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approved in May.

At the same time, large institutional investors continue to ramp up their allocation to Bitcoin. The growing consensus, according to asset management giant BlackRock (BLK +1.62%), is that investors should allocate 1% to 2% of their portfolios to Bitcoin. Over time, this should boost the price of Bitcoin as it is added to more portfolios.

Limited regulatory risk

By now, just about everyone recognizes that Bitcoin is a commodity, and not a security. This has removed much -- but not all -- of the perceived regulatory risk of holding Bitcoin.

In contrast, just about every other major cryptocurrency still faces significant regulatory issues. Ethereum (ETH -0.42%), for example, continues to be bedeviled by concerns over staking. XRP (XRP +0.90%) is only 12 months removed from settling a long-running Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) court case that attempted to classify it as a security. Hyperliquid (HYPE +0.66%) is still operating as an offshore decentralized exchange, putting it into a legal gray area.

Realistically, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act is more important for these altcoins, since it will help to clarify their legal and regulatory status and make it easier for investors to hold them. Bitcoin, though, is relatively safe from any change of heart that politicians might have about the Clarity Act after the midterm elections.

Crypto, of course, is a notoriously volatile and speculative investment. Prices can fluctuate greatly on a weekly, daily, and even hourly basis. So I'm looking to minimize that risk as much as possible by investing in Bitcoin -- a cryptocurrency with broad-based support in Washington, on Wall Street, and along Main Street.