Every few years, someone declares dividend investing old-fashioned, a strategy for retirees content with slow, boring gains while everyone else chases the next big thing. Then someone actually pulls the data, and the boring strategy wins again.

I'll throw myself into this discussion, too. I've always been pretty skeptical of dividends because they feel boring, unsexy, and slow. I'm naturally drawn to faster gains, but I've looked at this enough times now that I've stopped being surprised by it. The numbers just make the case better than I ever could.

What 50 years of market data actually shows

Hartford Funds, working with research firm Ned Davis Research, tracked S&P 500 companies back to 1973, sorting them into two simple buckets: companies that grew or began paying dividends, and companies that paid nothing at all. From 1973 through 2023, that first group returned an annualized 10.2%. The non-payers managed 3.9%. Run that gap forward over five decades and you're not talking about a modest edge, you're talking about the difference between a portfolio that multiplies many times over and one that barely keeps pace with inflation.

Here's the part I find more interesting than the headline return, though: The dividend growers did it with less volatility, not more. Standard deviation, a measure of how wildly a stock's returns swing around its average, came in meaningfully lower for the dividend growers than for the non-payers. That matters practically, not just academically, because a smoother ride is what actually lets an investor stay invested through the bad years instead of panic-selling near the bottom, which is usually the single biggest thing that wrecks a long-term plan.

A separate data set tells the same story

S&P Dow Jones Indices runs a related experiment worth paying attention to. It tracks an index limited to S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years, a high bar that filters out almost everything except businesses with genuinely durable cash flow. A hypothetical $100 invested in that index back in May 2005, with dividends reinvested along the way, had grown to roughly $730 by the spring of 2025. That's not a cherry-picked stretch either; it spans the 2008 financial crisis, a pandemic, and the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in decades.

What stands out to me more than the raw return is how that index behaves relative to the broader market during rough stretches. It has outperformed the S&P 500 more often during down months than during up months, which is a specific and useful pattern. It means these companies aren't earning their long-term returns by having a handful of spectacular, high-flying years. They're earning them by simply falling less when everything else is falling, quarter after quarter, decade after decade, in a way that compounds into a very different outcome over 20 years than most investors expect from what looks, on the surface, like a sleepy, unglamorous group of stocks.

What this looks like in a real portfolio

Consider Walmart (WMT +1.55%), which has raised its dividend for more than 50 straight years, through multiple recessions, the rise of e-commerce, and a complete transformation of how people shop. Walmart is a Dividend King, a company that has delivered 50 or more consecutive years of annual dividend increases. Or consider Target (TGT -0.01%), which has extended its own streak past the half-century mark despite plenty of its own stumbles along the way, including a rough stretch in 2025 and 2026 tied to slower traffic and tariff pressure.

Neither stock has been smooth or uneventful to own. Both kept raising the dividend anyway, through good years and bad ones, which is closer to what this data is actually describing than any single winning quarter.

Expand NASDAQ : WMT Walmart Today's Change ( 1.55 %) $ 1.73 Current Price $ 113.08 Key Data Points Market Cap $897B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 111.31 - $ 113.14 52wk Range $ 98.88 - $ 135.16 Volume 13.9M Avg Vol 23.5M Gross Margin 25.23% Dividend Yield 0.86%

None of this means every dividend stock is a buy, and it doesn't mean the next 50 years will replay the last 50. Dividend cutters and eliminators, the companies that reduce or kill their payout, performed worst of all in the Hartford Funds data, worse even than companies that never paid one.

The lesson here should be that a long record of raising a dividend tends to reflect a business with real, durable cash flow behind it, and that's a trait that's compounded quietly, reliably, and with less drama than almost anything else in the market.