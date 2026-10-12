Shares of Meta Platforms (META +3.38%) rallied Monday morning, gaining as much as 4.7%. As of 2:56 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.6%.

The catalyst that sent the social media and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was the launch of its latest AI model, Muse Wonder.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Muse Wonder is Meta's latest frontier model, designed to improve the performance of AI agents. The company says these are its "most capable models to date," delivering "state-of-the-art performance on personal and professional agentic tasks."

In an interview today, Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer, described the advances of the company's latest offering:

When you do real-world tasks, you're going to get roadblocks and you're going to get things that come up or various setbacks. We specifically tried to train the model to be able to try other approaches instead of stalling and then checking back in with the user at any time.

Meta also emphasized the safety built into the Muse Wonder family, saying the models were trained to "avoid sharing private information without permission."

Expand NASDAQ : META Meta Platforms Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 80 /100 Today's Change ( 3.38 %) $ 24.29 Current Price $ 742.96 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.9T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 727.64 - $ 752.24 52wk Range $ 520.26 - $ 779.82 Volume 24.9M Avg Vol 18.7M Gross Margin 81.75% Dividend Yield 0.28%

Meta's Muse personal AI agent has become something of a phenomenon, marking the fastest adoption since the debut of ChatGPT in late 2022. Recent reports indicate that 73% of new users return to Muse after downloading it, and it currently boasts more than 2 million daily active users.

There are both free and paid versions of Muse, though the free version offers limited usage. Only users subscribed to the $20 or $100 tiers will have access to Wonder. By expanding the utility of its agent, Meta is hoping to boost its subscriber base.

Muse quickly made a name for itself and sits atop the charts as the most downloaded app on both the Apple and Android app stores in the U.S. The app's record debut puts Meta on the inside track for a new -- and potentially lucrative -- revenue stream.

Yet even after today's run-up, Meta is selling at roughly 28 times earnings, an attractive price for a company at the forefront of AI.