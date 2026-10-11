If you've got $1,000 that you want to invest and you're wondering whether to buy XRP (XRP -2.54%) or another altcoin like Chainlink (LINK -2.27%), there are a few arguments you should hear before deciding.

Here's how these two coins compare.

Chainlink's Reserve is soaking up millions of its coin

Chainlink collected $15.3 million in fees in the third quarter of 2026, up from $9.4 million in Q3 2025. Those fees come from Chainlink's oracle network, which feeds outside data, like asset prices, into smart contracts (programs that run on a blockchain).

Customers can pay in stablecoins or other assets, and then Chainlink converts the payments into LINK, which is held in its reserve. The reserve held $79.3 million worth of LINK as of Oct. 8. As the service is used more and more, that share could grow, and there currently aren't any plans to spend the funds in the repository.

Expand CRYPTO : LINK Chainlink Today's Change ( -2.27 %) $ -0.30 Current Price $ 13.09 Key Data Points Market Cap $10B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 12.29 - $ 13.49 52wk Range $ 7.03 - $ 20.17 Volume 390.9M

If asset tokenization, the process of recording the ownership of assets like stocks on a crypto token to be managed and traded on a blockchain, keeps becoming more popular, those assets will need price data. In turn, more fees should flow into Chainlink's coffers. And turning real usage of a platform into steady token demand is a big part of what makes a cryptocurrency valuable over the long run, so Chainlink is positioned to capture a lot of value from a major trend in crypto during the coming years.

Can XRP's head start make it the better buy?

XRP is already a household name, with an $85.1 billion market cap, and with a grouping of U.S. spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that held $1.7 billion in assets on Oct. 8. That makes it much bigger than Chainlink, which only has a market cap of $9.3 billion, though Chainlink does have spot ETFs available.

XRP also has a major advantage in that it's issued by Ripple, which is pushing its adoption as part of its own suite of financial services targeted at banking institutions.

Expand CRYPTO : XRP XRP Today's Change ( -2.54 %) $ -0.04 Current Price $ 1.37 Key Data Points Market Cap $87B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 1.31 - $ 1.42 52wk Range $ 0.99 - $ 2.69 Volume 2.1B

Nonetheless, it's difficult to ignore that XRP's biggest investment thesis hasn't yet played out despite having plenty of time.

One idea was that the coin would behave as a bridge currency for transiting value over international borders without banks keeping money parked in foreign accounts or waiting days to settle. But Ripple's own payments product page lists traditional currencies and stablecoins, including its own stablecoin, as settlement options for cross-border transfers, with no mention of XRP as a bridge between currencies. And there's not much evidence that it's widely in use for that purpose anyway.

The network is also badly trailing the leaders in its target segments. It ranks 11th in stablecoin capital, with $1.3 billion parked on its chain according to data from DefiLlama, and it only ranks 10th in freely transferable tokenized assets, with $498 million. Ethereum was at the top of both those lists.

An even bigger issue is that winning in those segments might not even help holders of XRP that much. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) simply destroys its tiny transaction fees, and there's no on-chain revenue stream that automatically flows into buying XRP.

So it's currently very possible for XRP to succeed in being a highly in-demand bridge currency, and for the XRPL to succeed in attracting large sums of stablecoins and tokenized assets, only for holders of the coin to see its price stagnate or fall, as the network's activity would barely change XRP's supply.

This isn't a close contest

If you already hold XRP, don't panic-sell it; Ripple could still change the picture in a few years, and the company has a very big incentive to do so.

But for an investment with new money, Chainlink's business model is clearly working better, and it also turns more of its revenue into demand for its coin, which could boost its price. It's a much better purchase than XRP right now.