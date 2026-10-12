CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC +8.12%) was quite the clever stock pick on Monday. Shares of the company, which concentrates on software solutions mainly for the auto insurance business, bounced more than 8% higher that trading session. This followed a report that the company was in advanced discussions to be acquired.

2 suitors for the company, says report

After market close on Friday, Bloomberg published a story stating that Elliott Investment Management and private equity firm GTCR are in talks with CCC regarding a buyout.

Citing "people familiar with the matter," these discussions have progressed to the point where a deal could be announced this week. Those sources cautioned that no arrangement had been finalized, and there was no guarantee one would be agreed. It's also possible that a new bidder would make a play for CCC.

Previously, Bloomberg reported that online auto marketplace operator Copart was in discussions to acquire CCC. Several private equity firms were circling around the company, too, the financial news agency wrote.

CCC hasn't yet commented on the article, nor have GTCR and Elliott. The latter company bought a small stake in CCC in July.

Expand NASDAQ : CCC CCC Intelligent Solutions Today's Change ( 8.12 %) $ 0.57 Current Price $ 7.59 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.5B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 7.51 - $ 7.77 52wk Range $ 4.08 - $ 9.45 Volume 34.1M Avg Vol 11M Gross Margin 66.09%

A beaten-down niche player

Assuming the article is accurate, GTCR and Elliott could be interested in CCC because it's an important player in its niche and its price has fallen notably so far this year (down nearly 17% year to date).

While I wouldn't trade into or out of any stock based purely on takeover speculation, I'd be bullish on CCC. The increasing complexity of vehicles and the sophistication of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are driving up repair costs, a trend that can significantly boost the company's business.