CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC +8.12%) was quite the clever stock pick on Monday. Shares of the company, which concentrates on software solutions mainly for the auto insurance business, bounced more than 8% higher that trading session. This followed a report that the company was in advanced discussions to be acquired.

2 suitors for the company, says report

After market close on Friday, Bloomberg published a story stating that Elliott Investment Management and private equity firm GTCR are in talks with CCC regarding a buyout.

Person in car smiling while gazing at a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Citing "people familiar with the matter," these discussions have progressed to the point where a deal could be announced this week. Those sources cautioned that no arrangement had been finalized, and there was no guarantee one would be agreed. It's also possible that a new bidder would make a play for CCC.

Previously, Bloomberg reported that online auto marketplace operator Copart was in discussions to acquire CCC. Several private equity firms were circling around the company, too, the financial news agency wrote.

CCC hasn't yet commented on the article, nor have GTCR and Elliott. The latter company bought a small stake in CCC in July.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Quote

NASDAQ: CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions
Today's Change
(8.12%) $0.57
Current Price
$7.59

A beaten-down niche player

Assuming the article is accurate, GTCR and Elliott could be interested in CCC because it's an important player in its niche and its price has fallen notably so far this year (down nearly 17% year to date).

While I wouldn't trade into or out of any stock based purely on takeover speculation, I'd be bullish on CCC. The increasing complexity of vehicles and the sophistication of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are driving up repair costs, a trend that can significantly boost the company's business.

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About the Author

Eric Volkman
Eric Volkman is a contributing Motley Fool finance and stock market analyst. Previously, Eric was an equities analyst at European investment bank Raiffeisen Capital and Investment. He’s also been a freelance finance writer since 1995. He studied at Susquehanna University.
TMFVolkman

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Copart. The Motley Fool recommends CCC Intelligent Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Quote
CCC Intelligent Solutions
NASDAQ: CCC
$7.59
(+8.12%)+$0.57
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Copart Stock Quote
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