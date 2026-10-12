FuelCell Energy (FCEL -9.21%) stock tumbled 9.5% through 12:05 p.m. ET Monday. Curiously, the only real news out on FuelCell today is an HR move:

FuelCell just announced it's hiring John Dansby, a former Carrier Corporation Global Vice President of Operations, to become its new Senior Vice President for Scale Up Manufacturing.

Car rear end marked HYDROGEN FUEL CELL.

Image source: Getty Images.

What's the matter with Mr. Dansby?

Are investors really so upset about Mr. Dansby joining the company, though? I don't think he should take it personally. More likely, FuelCell stock is suffering from the reminder of the specific task Dansby is being hired to perform: Expanding the company's Torrington, Conn., factory to support 500 megawatts (MW) of annual fuel cell production.

This is more a reminder than a revelation, because FuelCell actually announced this expansion four months ago. Torrington is currently designed to produce up to 100 MW of fuel cells per year. With demand for supplemental off-grid energy to power artificial intelligence data centers growing, the company had previously planned to grow its capacity to 350 MW -- and now it's upping the limit again, to 500 MW.

https://hartfordbusiness.com/article/fuelcell-plans-up-to-275m-torrington-expansion-as-data-center-demand-grows/

FuelCell Energy Stock Quote

NASDAQ: FCEL

FuelCell Energy
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Moneyball Superscore
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Today's Change
(-9.21%) $-1.66
Current Price
$16.37

What it means for FuelCell stock

So what's wrong with that? Well, for one thing, Torrington isn't yet producing even the 100 MW it's currently rated for. At last report, there was only enough demand for 41 MW of fuel cells annually.

For another, the expansion will cost between $200 million and $275 million and take about 24 months to complete. Combined with other expenditures the company has planned, analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence think FuelCell could rack up more than $500 million in capital spending over the next three years -- and won't turn free cash flow positive before 2030 (if then).

Mr. Danby isn't what investors are worrying about. Cash burn is.

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About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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FuelCell Energy Stock Quote
FuelCell Energy
NASDAQ: FCEL
$16.37
(-9.21%)-$1.66
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