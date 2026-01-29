Breakfast News: Microsoft Sinks as Spending Soars

MSFT defends AI strategy, U.S. policy pivot rumors hit mineral stocks, and more...

1. MSFT Dips 5% as Capex Hits $37.5 Billion

Microsoft (MSFT) fell over 5% ahead of the market open after quarterly results disappointed some investors, with Azure cloud revenue growth of 39% and capex spending rising by 66% versus last year. "We are only at the beginning phases of AI diffusion and already Microsoft has built an AI business that is larger than some of our biggest franchises": CEO Satya Nadella sought to reassure the market against AI bubble fears, with orders booked for the cloud-computing business exceeding capacity.

CEO Satya Nadella sought to reassure the market against AI bubble fears, with orders booked for the cloud-computing business exceeding capacity. "An allocated capacity guide about what we can deliver in terms of Azure revenue": CFO Amy Hood addressed concerns about the return on investment from Azure, noting the company is focused on making long-term decisions.

Meta Platforms META +7.07% )

Mineral Stocks Dive on Policy Shift Reuters reports the U.S. administration is walking back on plans to guarantee a minimum price for critical minerals projects, causing stocks such as MP Materials and United States Antimony Corp to fall as much as 10% in early hours trading. Previous price support used to bolster production levels: The shift is being blamed on pressures with congressional funding and the difficulty when it comes to setting market pricing.

The shift is being blamed on pressures with congressional funding and the difficulty when it comes to setting market pricing. "Today's Reuters report is inaccurate, misleading and inconsistent with the facts": MP Materials rebutted the claims made, and posted on social media the reporting was speculative in nature, causing "unnecessary confusion in the marketplace."

Mastercard MA +1.75% )

L3Harris Technologies LHX 0.67% )

5. Your Take

After the closing bell, we'll have earnings from three more previous Hidden Gems recommendations in Apple, Deckers, and Visa.

If your portfolio comprised just these three companies, and you bought each of them at the start of the year with the same amount of money, and had to buy more shares in one, completely close your position in another, and hold the final stock, what are you choosing to do?

