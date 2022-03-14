Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Are You on Track for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

By Maurie Backman - Mar 14, 2022 at 5:02AM

Key Points

  • Social Security benefits are based on earnings.
  • The age at which you file will also dictate what your monthly benefit looks like.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The right factors must come into play for you to score that high a payday.

You'll often hear that you shouldn't plan to retire on Social Security alone, because your benefits most likely won't be enough to cover all of your bills. But what if you're eligible for a monthly benefit of $4,194?

That's the highest monthly benefit you can collect this year. And in that case, you're looking at an annual income of just over $50,000.

To be clear, it's still a good idea to build your own nest egg on top of Social Security. But you have to admit, a monthly benefit of $4,194 could go a long way.

A smiling person at a desk.

Image source: Getty Images.

But is that a monthly benefit you should expect to collect? Maybe -- or maybe not. Here's what it takes to score a $4,194 benefit.

1. Have high earnings

The monthly Social Security benefit you get to collect in retirement will hinge on your earnings during your 35 highest-paid years in the labor force. And you'll need pretty high earnings to snag the program's maximum monthly benefit.

Each year, there's a wage cap put in place that limits the amount of income that's subject to Social Security taxes. Right now, that cap sits at $147,000, but it changes from year to year.

Earnings beyond that point aren't taxed for Social Security purposes, but they also don't count toward calculating your future benefit. But to be eligible for $4,194 a month, you'll need to have a history of earnings that's met or exceeded the wage cap for at least 35 years.

2. Delay your Social Security filing

You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your earnings history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. FRA kicks in at 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on when you were born.

For each year you delay your benefits beyond FRA, they grow by 8%, up until age 70. And if you want to snag the maximum monthly $4,194 benefit, you'll need to postpone your Social Security filing until your 70th birthday.

What if you're not on track for a $4,194 monthly benefit?

To be clear, most Social Security beneficiaries will not be eligible to collect $4,194 a month. But if that's the case for you, don't sweat it.

First of all, if you're many decades into your career and know you won't qualify based on your earnings history, there's really not too much you can do about it. You can't go back in time and earn a higher salary. But what you can do is work on boosting your income going forward to set yourself up with as generous a benefit as possible.

Furthermore, if you want to get a nice Social Security paycheck, aim to delay your filing until age 70. Doing so may require you to work longer, but you'll be rewarded with a higher monthly benefit for life.

Finally, make an effort to save nicely for retirement so you're not too dependent on Social Security. Even if you manage to snag $4,194 a month, you might still need more income than that to maintain the lifestyle you want once you stop working.

Collecting $4,194 a month from Social Security may be nice. But if it's not in the cards, your next best bet is to do what you can to set yourself up with a solid retirement income stream.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Pizza party with friends
How Will Amazon's Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?
 A person reading a book on a bench_GettyImages-1056321718
Here's Why 65 Is a Great Social Security Filing Age
 2-adult-smiling-phone-laptop
4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making
 GettyImages-820404152
Why Peloton Isn't Going Anywhere Any Time Soon
 GettyImages-1279143356
4 Big Wins for Take-Two's Zynga Acquisition

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
446%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Light bulbs, woman
Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Stock Certificate Investment Retire Heirloom Donate Capital Gains Tax Getty
Alphabet and Amazon Stock Splits: 3 High-Flying Stocks That Could Split Next
Asian woman looking at monitor
5 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Hands behind head, older man
5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services