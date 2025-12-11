4 Things You Need to Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits in 2026

Spousal benefit rules can be complex, so make sure you understand them.

Social Security serves as an important income source for millions of retirees. But as you might imagine, the program's rules can be pretty complex. This especially holds in the context of spousal benefits.

Social Security pays spousal benefits to qualifying seniors. And the rules for signing up are different compared to claiming benefits based on your own earnings record. If you're thinking of signing up for spousal benefits in 2026, here are some key things to know.

1. Your spousal benefit has a maximum value

One big misconception about Social Security spousal benefits is that you're eligible for the same benefit your spouse is receiving each month. Unfortunately, you're looking at a lot less.

Your spousal benefits max out at 50% of what your spouse receives from Social Security at their full retirement age. So if your spouse signs up at their full retirement age and gets $2,000 a month from Social Security, you're eligible for $1,000 a month.

Furthermore, your spouse can grow their Social Security benefit based on their own wage history by delaying their claim past full retirement age. But you can't grow a spousal benefit.

Advertisement

This means that once you reach your full retirement age, you might as well file for spousal benefits right away. There's no upside to waiting.

2. You'll slash your spousal benefits if you claim them early

While you can't grow your spousal benefits by delaying your claim past your full retirement age, you can reduce your spousal benefits by claiming them early. Those benefits will be available to you once you reach the age of 62. That's the earliest age you can file for Social Security based on your own earnings record, too.

But if you sign up for spousal benefits early, they'll be slashed on a permanent basis. And seeing as how they max out at 50% of your spouse's benefit at full retirement age, you may not want to do anything that leaves you with even less money. This especially holds true if you don't have much retirement savings to supplement those benefits.

3. Your spouse has to be receiving benefits before you can file

If you're divorced and are eligible for spousal benefits from Social Security, you generally do not have to wait until your ex-spouse files to get that money. As long as you're at least 62, you can file whenever you want.

But if you're still married, you do have to wait for your spouse to file for Social Security to start getting spousal benefits. For this reason, it's important to talk through different filing scenarios with your spouse.

Your spouse may be thinking of delaying their Social Security claim for larger checks. But that could end up forcing you to wait even longer to get your spousal benefits.

4. You can't collect a spousal benefit on top of your own benefit

If you worked and are eligible for Social Security based on your own wage history, you can still collect a spousal benefit -- but only if you claim that benefit instead of your own. You can't collect two sets of Social Security benefits at the same time.

Social Security will pay you the larger of the two benefits you're entitled to. So if you're eligible for $1,200 a month based on your own wage history versus $1,000 a month in spousal benefits, you won't get the spousal benefits -- you'll just get your own benefits.

The better you understand how Social Security spousal benefits work, the easier your retirement planning might be. Keep these important rules in mind if filing for Social Security in any shape or form is on your radar for the new year.