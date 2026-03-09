Social Security Beneficiaries Face Growing Service Challenges at Local Offices

Have you recently attempted to contact your local Social Security Administration (SSA) office? If you got through immediately and someone helped you with your issue, count yourself fortunate. If you had a tough time reaching someone who could assist you, you're not alone.

Here's why it's become more difficult to get help when you need it from your local SSA office.

Personnel cuts

In 2025, the Trump administration slashed 12% of all SSA employees. While 12% may not seem like a dramatic reduction, frontline workers -- the people tasked with helping Social Security beneficiaries find the answers they need -- were hit heavily by the cuts.

The SSA purge resulted in 7,000 fewer employees, many of whom worked directly with the public. It would be unfair to fault remaining workers. The SSA has fallen into an "all hands on deck" situation, with remaining employees expected to continue their jobs while picking up the slack for those who are now gone.

Training takes time

Another reason you may struggle to get help is that some of the remaining workers are being trained to cover the desks of those who've been cut, and training takes time. Imagine learning a new job in a bureaucratic system with frequently changing rules. That's what some SSA employees are up against. Like diving into the deep end to learn how to swim, there are sure to be challenges along the way.

Although SSA employees are likely doing their best, it may not feel like enough if you've decided that you have enough money to retire -- as long as you receive Social Security benefits.

The number of beneficiaries continues to grow

Despite fewer SSA employees available to assist them, the number of Social Security recipients remains over 70 million and grows by the day. According to CBS News, the number of people claiming Social Security has jumped 17%, compared to last year. With more people seeking help and fewer people available to provide it, finding the answers you need may be trickier than ever.

In-person appointments

When you get through to an SSA office via telephone, you may be advised to seek help online. However, if you don't have access to the internet or you're uncomfortable conducting such vital business online, the advice to log on can be discouraging. Here are some of the reasons you may be required to make an in-person appointment with your local SSA office:

When, for some reason, you're unable to verify your identity through the online portal

When you need a new or replacement Social Security card and original document verification is required

When you have a complex case that requires an in-person meeting

Newly extended wait time

The reality in many Social Security offices is that beneficiaries seeking in-person help, assistance with a disability claim, language assistance, or help with an appeal of an SSA decision can expect to spend more time waiting. According to Julie Krawczyk, director of the Elder Financial Safety Center, the wait time is twice what it was a few years ago.

Still, waiting in line for an extended period can be frustrating when Social Security benefits play a role in your retirement plans.

While change is inevitable, recent changes to the SSA aren't always easy to navigate. Knowing what to expect can help you schedule calls and in-person appointments on days when you have some extra time.