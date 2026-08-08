When you've worked hard to kick off retirement with a nice amount of savings, you don't want to have to worry about that money running out. That's why having a withdrawal strategy is key. And you may decide that the 4% rule is worth following.

The 4% rule tells you to withdraw 4% of your savings your first year and adjust future withdrawals for inflation. If you stick to that plan, there's a good chance your nest egg will last for 30 years.

But misunderstanding the 4% rule could put your money at risk and make you miserable during retirement. So it's important to take the right approach.

Flexibility is key

One mistake retirees make with the 4% rule is assuming it has to be rigid. For example, let's say you retire with $1 million. Under the 4% rule, you'd withdraw $40,000 your first year of retirement and adjust future withdrawals in line with inflation only. But that could be a problem in two different ways.

First, retirement portfolios inevitably experience their share of volatility. If the stock market crashes, sticking to the 4% rule without reducing spending and withdrawals could put you at risk of running out of savings. Being flexible and cutting back in such scenarios could help you avoid locking in permanent losses and allow your portfolio to recover.

Secondly, if you don't allow yourself to increase withdrawals when it's not risky to do so, you risk missing out on experiences you deserve to have. If the market performs well and you have an opportunity to take a big trip, for example, then you should jump on it -- even if that means taking a larger withdrawal than what the 4% rule allows for.

This approach could be especially valuable during the early stages of retirement. At that point, you may have more energy to enjoy certain experiences that may be harder on your body down the line.

Understand what the rule is meant to do

The purpose of the 4% rule is to preserve your retirement savings. It isn't to lock you into a withdrawal pattern that defies logic.

If you pair the 4% rule with flexibility and a healthy dose of common sense, you may find that it works well for you. But if you adopt the rule and aren't willing to bend, you could risk depleting your nest egg and denying yourself the enjoyable retirement you spent so many years saving for.