The official announcement of the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is one of the program's most anticipated events. This year, it will happen on Oct. 14, and many expect an above-average boost for Social Security recipients.

2027 COLA estimates from organizations such as The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) currently sit at 3.5%, which would be the third-highest COLA in the past decade and the fifth-largest over the past 30 years. But even with the potential jump, the program still faces challenges.

Let's dive into two specific ones.

What challenges remain

The main issue the Social Security COLA faces is that it doesn't typically offset rising living costs, and retirees continue to lose purchasing power in their benefits. According to TSCL, Social Security benefits have lost nearly 13.7% of their purchasing power since 2016 and 20% from 2010 to 2024. That means every $100 in benefits then would buy only $86.30 and $80, respectively.

Part of the disconnect between how much Social Security recipients receive from the COLA and how much they actually spend is the expenses the CPI-W -- which is used to calculate the COLA -- gives weight to. For example, healthcare is likely a higher expense for seniors than transportation, yet transportation is given more weight when calculating the CPI-W.

The COLA is also retroactive instead of proactive. The boost kicks in the following year for inflation seniors are currently experiencing or have already experienced.

For example, the 2.8% COLA for this year was appreciated, surely, but the CPI-U -- which is the headline inflation metric for most of the U.S. population -- hasn't been less than 3% at any point this year. The CPI-W hasn't been less than 3.3% since March.

What potential solutions have been suggested?

Regarding Social Security benefits losing purchasing power, one suggestion has been to use the Consumer Price Index for Americans 62 years of age and older (R-CPI-E) to calculate the COLA. This index gives more weight to expenses typically experienced by seniors (such as medical care), therefore more accurately reflecting the daily inflation they're experiencing.

In a hypothetical test of COLA differences between the CPI-W and the R-CPI-E, the R-CPI-E would have produced a higher COLA in all but six years since 1986. The 2026 COLA would've been 3% instead of 2.8%. It's not a perfect fix for the purchasing power issue, but it's one solution some in Congress have proposed.

Fixing the COLA's timing issue would require an entire infrastructure overhaul, so that's unlikely to change. Unfortunately, recipients will have to learn to navigate that issue for the foreseeable future.