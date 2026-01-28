The PIMCO Active Bond ETF provides diversified exposure to investment grade and select high yield debt through an actively managed strategy.

On January 23, FSM Wealth Advisors disclosed a purchase of 42,229 shares of the PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND 0.06%), reflecting an estimated $3.95 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 23, FSM Wealth Advisors purchased 42,229 additional shares of PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The estimated transaction value was $3.95 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. This brought the fund’s total holdings to 420,342 shares, with a quarter-end position value increase of $3.83 million, reflecting both trade activity and price changes.

What else to know

The fund’s BOND position now represents 5.35% of FSM Wealth Advisors’ AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: JPIB: $44.65 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSE: BOND: $39.13 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: JAVA: $33.81 million (4.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VTI: $31.77 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: JMST: $31.33 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, BOND shares were priced at $93.71, up 3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $6.85 billion Yield 5.1% Price (as of Wednesday) $93.71 1-Year Total Return 8.5%

ETF snapshot

BOND’s investment strategy seeks to provide diversified exposure to fixed income instruments of varying maturities, with a focus on investment grade debt and up to 30% in high yield securities.

The portfolio primarily consists of investment grade bonds, with flexibility to use derivatives such as options, futures, and swaps for risk management and return enhancement.

It operates as an actively managed ETF structure, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.09%.

The PIMCO Active Bond ETF offers institutional investors access to a diversified, actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities. The fund leverages PIMCO's expertise in bond selection and risk management to pursue attractive risk-adjusted returns. Its flexible mandate and disciplined approach provide a competitive edge in navigating changing interest rate and credit environments.

What this transaction means for investors

BOND is built to lean into the flexibility that actively managed bond exposure can offer and passive strategies often lack. It targets income and capital preservation through a diversified mix of investment grade bonds, with the ability to allocate up to 30% toward higher-yielding credit when spreads justify the risk. As of late January, shares were trading around $93.70 and delivering an annualized distribution yield just above 5%, a meaningful level for investors prioritizing income without fully stepping into equity risk.



With $7 billion in net assets and deep liquidity, this ETF functions as an institutional-grade tool rather than a tactical placeholder. Recent performance reflects that role, posting modest gains over the past year (up 8.5%) while prioritizing stability over stretch returns.



Within this portfolio, the position sits alongside broad equity exposure and other income-oriented ETFs, suggesting this is less about chasing yield and more about anchoring returns. That makes sense for active bond strategies, which can still earn their keep by managing risk instead of ignoring it.