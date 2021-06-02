In today's video, I look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and share some of my bullish thoughts on its most recent presentation at Computex 2021.

Three reasons to own AMD after its Computex 2021 presentation

In close collaboration with TSMC , AMD has innovated packaging technology, improving performance and consuming less energy. AMD showcased a prototype sharing performance gains during the presentation. AMD RDNA gaming architecture is entering the automotive and mobile markets. AMD components will power the new infotainment system in certain Tesla vehicles, and select Samsung mobile devices will feature AMD graphics intellectual property. AMD shared information on new products and various new graphics solutions. The AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 series launched on the same day as the Computex presentation, and the 5000G series desktop APUs are expected to launch later this year.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

