Sea Limited reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings before the market opened on Aug. 17. The company reported 159% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth driven by 65% YOY digital entertainment bookings growth and 161% YOY e-commerce revenue growth. Investors should note that expenses have increased dramatically compared to a year ago. Cost of revenue is up roughly 100% YOY, and sales and marketing expenses are up over 130% YOY. Sea Limited is currently in growth mode and is focusing on grabbing as much market share as possible. Regardless, investors need to make sure expenses don't get out of control. The digital entertainment segment, which is driven by gaming products, continues to show substantial numbers worldwide. For the past eight quarters, Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular game, has been the highest-grossing mobile game in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The game has also shown impressive numbers in India and the United States.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Aug. 17, 2021. The video was published on Aug. 17, 2021.








