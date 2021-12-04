Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Stocks To Buy During a Stock Market Crash

By Parkev Tatevosian - Dec 4, 2021 at 11:30AM

Key Points

  • A stock market crash can be challenging to endure.
  • Fighting the temptation to sell can pay off in the long run.
  • Setting some cash aside in your portfolio can make you a buyer in turbulent times.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Each of these three is an excellent business loved by the markets.

A stock market crash can be a harrowing experience to endure, and watching the value of your portfolio fall can cause temptations to sell. However, asset price fluctuations are an everyday and regular occurrence. People buy and sell stocks daily, and sometimes factors outside of the control of specific companies can cause more motivated sellers than buyers.

So it is prudent for long-term investors to keep some cash on hand during these times to buy stocks at lower prices. If there is a market crash soon, here are three companies that could make excellent buys: Roblox ( RBLX -2.68% ), Airbnb ( ABNB -1.68% ), and Meta Platforms ( FB -1.14% )

A person looking at their phone and cheering while sitting on a tan leather couch with a white brick background.

Image source: Getty Images.

The metaverse pioneer 

Metaverse pioneer Roblox has been experiencing a surge in revenue and new users since the pandemic's onset. The company has grown from 18.4 million daily active users in its third quarter of 2019 to 47.3 million in Q3 2021. Roblox's platform is free to join. It makes money by selling an in-game currency called Robux. The currency allows users to buy premium content and experiences not available to the free users, including items like a virtual hat or shirt.

The business is lucrative -- Roblox earned $509 million in revenue in its most recent quarter, more than double the amount in the same quarter the previous year. Perhaps more importantly, Roblox generated $181 million in cash from the $509 million in revenue. The increase in users, revenue, and cash flow has investors excited about Roblox. The stock is on fire, up 47% in the past month alone.

A more convenient way to travel 

Worldwide travel facilitator Airbnb was devastated at the pandemic's onset. Few people wanted to leave their homes and travel to a new location with a deadly virus in circulation. Fortunately, billions of doses of effective vaccines have been administered, and folks are cautiously traveling again. Airbnb is reaping the reversal benefits, and its revenues are back above 2019 levels. 

Notably, Airbnb offers travelers more options than traditional hotels: single travelers can book a room inside a host's apartment, and families can rent a whole house. The better-fitting features are partly what is allowing Airbnb to gain traction with consumers.

Airbnb's success is reflected in the numbers. Its trailing twelve-month free cash flow reached $1.6 billion in the most recent quarter, up from $194 million at the same time in 2019. By this metric, the company is far stronger now than before the outbreak -- not an easy task for a travel company.

Investors have noticed. Airbnb's stock is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 20, which is not cheap.

A social media giant turning into a metaverse company  

Meta Platforms was formerly known as Facebook. The company changed its name to signal its shifting focus on the metaverse. Still, it could take a decade before most of the company's revenue and profits are generated from the new segment. For now, investors will have to be contented with whatever Meta Platforms can muster out of its social media focus.

Fortunately for investors, that's a massive, growing, and lucrative business. The company has over 3.5 billion monthly active users across its family of apps. It makes revenue -- lots of it -- by showing advertisements to folks when they open the app and start browsing. In fiscal 2020, Meta generated $86 billion in sales, up more than tenfold from about $8 billion in 2013. Similarly, earnings per share grew to $10.09 in 2020 from $0.60 in 2013. 

Roblox, Airbnb, and Meta Platforms are all excellent businesses. Investors would be prudent to set some cash aside in case a stock market crash makes them available at much lower prices. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Roblox Corporation Stock Quote
Roblox Corporation
RBLX
$113.79 (-2.68%) $-3.13
Meta Platforms, Inc. Stock Quote
Meta Platforms, Inc.
FB
$306.84 (-1.14%) $-3.55
Airbnb, Inc. Stock Quote
Airbnb, Inc.
ABNB
$166.75 (-1.68%) $-2.85

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich
Why Roblox Stock Broke to New Highs This Week
Roblox Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings: Is It Too Late to Buy?
This Number Shows Why Roblox Has Reached the Big Leagues
Roblox Isn't Just for Kids Anymore

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
624%
 
S&P 500 Returns
141%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/04/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

5 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2022
New To Crypto? Buy This
Aspiring Millionaire Investor? This Is a Better Bet Than Shiba Inu
Here's My Top Stock to Buy in December

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services