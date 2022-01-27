What happened

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) exceeded analysts' earnings estimates last night, and its stock is defying the market downturn and zipping higher on Thursday afternoon. As of 2:50 p.m. ET, shares of the blue jeans specialist were up a solid 9%.

Heading into Q4, Wall Street forecasters had predicted Levi would earn $0.40 per share on $1.68 billion in sales, and that's almost exactly what Levi delivered. In fact, the company beat estimates by just $0.01, earning $0.41 per share for the quarter.  

Close-up of the rivets on a pair of dark blue jeans.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 22% year over year, with high-margin direct-to-consumer sales rising 25% and lower-margin wholesale sales up 20%. Gross profit margin on those sales increased to 57.8%, and on the bottom line, Levi earned $0.37 per share -- more than twice the GAAP earnings recorded a year ago.

Pro forma earnings -- the ones analysts focus on, but not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) -- more than doubled year over year to the aforementioned $0.41.

For the full year, Levi boasted a 29% increase in sales to $5.8 billion, and turned 2020's GAAP loss into a $1.35-per-share profit in 2021.

Now what

And the good news should continue into 2022, albeit at a slower pace. Providing new guidance for the current fiscal year, Levi said investors can expect to see sales grow 11%-13% to somewhere between $6.4 billion and $6.5 billion by year-end. Pro forma profits will range from $1.50 to $1.56 per share, or about 4% better than last year.

Levi did not say what it expects its GAAP profits to be, but management did reassure that it's "well positioned for long-term, sustainable growth," with "strong brand equity" that is "driving pricing power," GAAP earnings should also be pretty strong this year so long as inflation rates and supply chains cooperate.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.