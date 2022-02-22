Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Roku Was Not Kidding When It Said It Would Absorb Higher Costs

By Parkev Tatevosian - Feb 22, 2022 at 10:15AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Management has decided not to raise prices in an attempt to attract more customers.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting supply chains worldwide. An outbreak at a manufacturing plant, seaport, or logistical facility could slow the production and movement of goods. 

As many of us learned in beginning economics courses, when supply decreases, prices increase. That is what's happening right now for Roku ( ROKU 6.58% ). However, unlike many other businesses, Roku is currently absorbing higher costs rather than passing them along to the consumer. Let's look at the consequences that decision had on Roku's fourth-quarter results. 

A family watching television.

Image source: Getty Images.

Roku is prioritizing customer acquisition 

In its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, Roku reported revenue in its player segment of $161.7 million. That was down 9% from the same quarter a year earlier. The decrease can be attributed to increased momentum in the economy's reopening throughout the year.

Furthermore, Roku's player segment experienced a gross loss of $45.9 million. In contrast, the segment earned a gross profit of $4.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. Chief Financial Officer Steven Louden discussed the turnaround in the conference call that followed Roku's Q4 earnings release: "While we have seen some component costs decrease relative to peak prices in 2021, overall component and logistics costs remain significantly elevated, and available issues persist. Thus, we believe these disruptions will continue to negatively affect the size of the TV market and our player margins in the short term."

So why is Roku willing to sell these units at a loss? To answer that question, just look to Roku's more profitable platform segment. In the fourth quarter, Roku's platform segment earned a gross profit of $425.6 million on revenue of $703 million.

Roku is willing to sell the players at a loss to attract new customers. The company expects to more than make up for the loss on the physical units through revenue generated by viewers spending time on the Roku platform. 

On the platform, Roku derives revenue by showing advertisements to viewers as well as taking a percentage of revenue that users spend, such as subscribing to Netflix. Additionally, streaming providers pay Roku for premium placement on the home screen. 

What this could mean for Roku investors 

Roku's stock is down 24% as of this writing on the day following the earnings release. The market is concerned with the rising costs to acquire customers. To make matters worse, management noted it expects these higher costs to persist throughout 2022.

But here's another way to look at the numbers. The company added 3.7 million new accounts quarter over quarter and absorbed a gross loss of $46 million in the player segment at the same time. Sales and marketing expenses also increased quarter over quarter from $109.7 million to $163.4 million.

So if we combine sales and marketing with the gross loss, Roku spent $207.4 million to gain 3.7 million new accounts -- in other words, an average customer acquisition cost of $56.05 in Q4. That's a sequential improvement from the third quarter when Roku spent $124.3 million to acquire 1.3 million customers -- an average cost of $95.62 per customer.

If Roku can keep decreasing customer acquisition costs through better account growth, then rising costs are less of a concern for shareholders

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$119.86 (6.58%) $7.40
Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$387.95 (-0.85%) $-3.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Roku Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?
3 Ways Supply Chain Shortages Are Costing Roku
As Roku Stock Falls After Earnings, Can It Recover Again?
Why Roku Stock Crashed Today
Why Roku Stock Tumbled Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 02/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Spent $51 Billion Buying Over 3 Years
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services