Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Lucid Stock Soared Today

By Howard Smith - Feb 28, 2022 at 1:17PM

Key Points

  • A move into Saudi Arabia isn't overly surprising as the company has close ties with the country's sovereign wealth fund.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The EV maker is reportedly going to have some very big news for investors when it reports earnings later today.

What happened

Lucid Group ( LCID 6.95% ) reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update after the market closes today. Shares are popping ahead of that report, but there's another reason for that. As of 12:34 p.m. ET on Monday, Lucid shares had jumped 6.8% on the day.

So what

The pop in the stock comes after Bloomberg reported that Lucid has signed an agreement to build a new factory in Saudi Arabia, its first outside the U.S. The report says Lucid signed a 25-year, $30 million lease agreement to build a manufacturing plant on the Saudi Arabian west coast. Expansion plans are one of the things investors are looking forward to hearing from Lucid's update today, so the report is welcome news. 

Lucid Air driving on highway.

The Lucid Air. Image source: Lucid Group.

Now what

The company has previously said it expects to enter the European and Middle East markets beginning in the first half of 2022 and then into China in 2023. A move into Saudi Arabia isn't entirely unexpected; the country's sovereign wealth fund invested more than $1 billion in Lucid in 2018, helping to finance Lucid's existing factory in Arizona. The fund is a large shareholder in Lucid, with an approximately 62% stake in the company. 

Investors have already priced growth into Lucid stock. Even after shares have dropped 26% so far in 2022, the company is valued with a market cap of about $46 billion. But the report of its first expansion outside the U.S. is helping investors believe that growth will be coming.

Lucid will also have to satisfy investors with its progress on deliveries of its electric Air sedan when it reports later today. In its third quarter 2021 report, the company said it expects to produce 20,000 vehicles in 2022. The stock could reverse course if the company backs off of those expectations later today. But good news on production and further expansion will likely move it even higher. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$28.18 (6.95%) $1.83

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Lucid Is Cash Rich, but Can It Handle Inflation?
Lucid Earnings: 5 Top Things To Look For
Lucid Stock Before Earnings: Bull vs. Bear
Lucid Recalls 203 Air Sedans: Time to Sell?
Why Lucid Stock Keeps Falling

Our Most Popular Articles

Medicare Owes Retirees a Refund, Says Powerful Senior Group
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services